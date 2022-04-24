Rangers are on the verge of ending Glasgow City's long reign as Scottish champions

A switch of governance for the top two tiers of the women's game in Scotland should "accelerate" a move to full-time professional football.

SWPL interim managing director Fiona McIntyre is overseeing the organisation's move to the SPFL, which runs the men's senior game.

Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City are the only clubs with full-time players.

"We would love the top league in the first instance to become a full-time professional league," said McIntyre.

"We know that will take time because there's such a spectrum of clubs and that's not unique to women's football. That has to be our ambition going forward.

"The clubs have made this decision on the basis they think this is the best way for them to drive revenues and drive that professionalism. So, I think it certainly accelerates and gives us the best possible opportunity to reach that goal.

"It is a game changer. I've been involved as a player all my life and since 2014 on the governance side. This is genuinely the most exciting time I can recall in women's football."

SWPL1 will have a 12-team top flight from next season, with SWPL2 expanding to eight. The top league will split after two rounds of fixtures and teams will play a further two rounds of games against those in their half of the table.

"Whenever there is any change there's nervousness about what that change might entail, and much of the work undertaken in the past few months has been to reassure to explain what we can do and ultimately what matters is what you deliver," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"I'm absolutely sure that working with the SWPL clubs we will be able to maximise the potential of the women's game using our contacts, using our experience of commercialising the game and drive more money into the women's clubs. We have to deliver and I'm confident we will.

"We're well placed to maximise the commercial potential that there undoubtedly exists."