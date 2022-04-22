Mark McGhee has taken four points from his first nine games as Dundee boss

Manager Mark McGhee has agreed "to go naked for a week" if his Dundee side beat St Johnstone in Saturday's bottom-of-the-table encounter.

Saints lead the basement side by five points with five matches to go in the Scottish Premiership.

McGhee replaced James McPake in February and is still waiting for his first win as Dens Park team boss.

"Some people might understand what I was trying to do and other people think it's funny," McGhee said.

"I tried to make it light-hearted in a way. I could have chosen anything.

"The boys have made me promise that if we beat St Johnstone then I have got to go naked for a week, which is not going to help anyone, but you have just got to do something.

"You have got to do something to psychologically remind yourself and put yourself under a bit of pressure, because there is a big game coming. I think the players understand the message I am trying to give.

"It's going to be a monster day, it really is. St Johnstone are going to be a big part of that, Callum [Davidson] and his team will come here and give it a go. It's got the makings of a real cup-final atmosphere."

Jordan McGhee said his manager's motivational techniques have "changed the intensity of training".

"Wee slight changes have happened and hopefully it can lead to three points," the midfielder explained.

"We have played well in the last few games, but it's not been three points, so every little change that we make can hopefully help us get three points on Saturday.

"You are always learning as a footballer and different approaches help for different games."