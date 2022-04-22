Manchester City will look to overtake Manchester United while Chelsea will want to avoid slipping up against Tottenham

Women's Super League - Tottenham v Chelsea Venue: The Hive Date: Sunday 24 April Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

The Women's Super League returns this weekend with the battles for the title, European qualification and at the bottom all heating up.

Will Manchester City finally overtake Manchester United? Will Spurs be able to derail Chelsea's winning run? Could Birmingham be relegated?

Here's what to look out for in the WSL this weekend.

City to gain upper hand in race for Europe?

Manchester City could gain the required goal difference to leapfrog Manchester United in the race for European qualification.

The fourth-placed Blues are currently three points behind their rivals with a game in hand, but also three behind United when it comes to goal difference.

They face Leicester City at the weekend and beat them 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, back when Gareth Taylor's side were in the midst of their slow start to the campaign.

The Foxes have shipped 14 goals in their previous two matches but wins earlier on in the season look likely to have already secured the WSL newcomers' safety.

"We have shown we can score goals in quick succession," said Manchester City boss Taylor. "I think for us, it's about attacking the game in the right manner and being respectful to the opposition. Being respectful is trying to score as many as we can."

Man Utd not distracted by rivals

While Manchester City are attempting to leapfrog their local rivals in the race for third, United assistant head coach Martin Ho says his side won't be distracted going into this weekend's game at Aston Villa.

Ho, stepping in for manager Marc Skinner at the press conference, said: "Our focus isn't on Manchester City, it's on what we do. "That's when we deliver our best and perform to our best. Everyone on the outside and externally will talk about it.

Assistant head coach Martin Ho took Friday's press conference

"I get constant messages about it on social media but we focus on what we need to do as a group. As soon as you start to take your focus somewhere else, that's when you'll see lapses in concentration and we don't want that. This group hasn't done it once this season."

Ho confirmed that his squad will be bolstered by the return of Diane Caldwell, Lucy Staniforth and Kirsty Smith, who have all recently been injured.

Tottenham's two chances to derail Chelsea

Spurs will play their first of two games in five days against league leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

Fifth-placed Spurs have lost all three of the matches between these two since they were promoted to the WSL, but they have already beaten Manchester City and drawn with Arsenal this season so could prove to be a stumbling block for Emma Hayes' side.

The hosts are hoping to take advantage of facing the same opponent twice in quick succession, having seen their meeting with the Blues at Kingsmeadow rearranged twice because of Covid., and now taking place on Thursday.

"When you play a double-header, because it's so close together and not focusing on another team in the meantime, you have a clear opportunity to fix it if you don't get it right," head coach Rehanne Skinner said.

"We've been trying to get this game on for a while so we're looking forward to playing them. They're the only team we haven't played all season yet."

Birmingham could face the drop

Though it may be improbable, Birmingham could be relegated this weekend if Leicester pick up a surprise three points against Manchester City.

The Midlands club currently prop up the table, sitting seven points behind Leicester with a game in hand heading into their final four fixtures of the season.

Without a win in their previous seven and with games against Chelsea and Manchester City coming up before the season ends, relegation looks likely but interim boss Darren Carter still has a slim chance of keeping his side up.

Could Everton offer something different?

This will be the first time that Everton have played since it was announced that Brian Sorensen, who is currently managing Fortuna Hjorring in Denmark, will take over the managerial reins in the summer.

The Toffees have struggled this season, sitting 10th in the WSL despite finishing fifth last season.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall, who takes his side to Everton on Sunday, believes the news of a new manager may change the way that they play.

"Even if he is not on the sidelines it could be a possibility that he already wants to see certain things for next season," said Eidevall. "So I don't know if they will change the way they play compared to previous games. That could be one challenge.

"I think they have some really, really good individual players, I have worked with a couple of them myself so I know their qualities. I think we go there with the utmost respect against a very tough opponent. It will require a top effort from us."

Chris Roberts, who is currently the interim boss at Everton, said on Friday that Sorensen travelled over to meet the players and staff this week.