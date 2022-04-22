Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain can both win their respective leagues this weekend

Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain might have missed out on the Champions League for another season, but both could celebrate winning their respective leagues this weekend.

Over in Spain, Real Madrid can all but seal La Liga without kicking a ball while it is all still to play for in Italy.

BBC Sport looks at what could happen in Europe's big four leagues this weekend.

Will Bayern win Der Klassiker and Bundesliga at the same time?

The biggest game in Europe this weekend? Look no further than Germany and Der Klassiker.

Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund is a huge fixture on any occasion. But Saturday's meeting in Munich (17:30 BST) is colossal in terms of the Bundesliga title.

Bayern are on the brink of a 10th straight title after establishing a nine-point lead over nearest rivals Dortmund with four games left.

Dortmund would love nothing better than to delay Bayern's title celebrations by winning at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 32 times in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich this season

A win for the hosts and Julian Nagelsmann's team will be celebrating the title. Nagelsmann, who only took charge last summer, revealed last week he had been subjected to online death threats after his team's surprise Champions League exit to Villarreal.

"I know that the league is a little bit less important in Munich," Nagelsmann said. "Still, it's a very good achievement."

The heavyweight showdown between Germany's best two clubs comes amid fresh reports that Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland is "very close" to reaching an agreement to join Manchester City.

Ten up for PSG?

Having finished one point behind champions Lille last season, Paris St-Germain will wrap up a 10th French title with four games to spare if they avoid defeat at home to Lens on Saturday (20:00 BST).

It will be former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's first league triumph in France since succeeding Thomas Tuchel as head coach in January 2021.

Pochettino had been linked with Manchester United, who have announced Erik ten Hag as their next manager.

"It would be an immense source of joy for me to be involved in winning the club's 10th league title," said the Argentine this week.

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed by Paris St-Germain in January 2021 and took up the option of extending his contract until June 2023

PSG start the weekend on 77 points from 33 games - 15 ahead of nearest rivals Marseille with five games left.

Lens sit seventh in the table and still have ambitions of securing a top-three finish and a place in the qualifying rounds of next season's Champions League.

However, Lens supporters will not be allowed to travel to the French capital for the game due to fears of crowd trouble.

Real Madrid on the brink

In Spain, runaway leaders Real Madrid have the weekend off as they prepare for next Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg away to Manchester City.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side can take a big step towards securing La Liga without kicking a ball.

Real are 15 points clear of nearest rivals Barcelona, who play their game in hand on Sunday at home to 14th-placed Rayo Vallecano (20:00).

Carlo Ancelotti is in his second spell in charge of Real Madrid

If Barca lose, Real will require just one point from their last five games to wrap up a 35th La Liga title.

"It was a very good match by us, especially the second half," said Ancelotti after his side continued their march to the title with a 3-1 win at Osasuna in midweek.

"Now we have a week to prepare for Manchester City. I'm very satisfied."

Gripping race in Serie A

It's a lot tighter in Italy where AC Milan start the weekend two points clear at the top of Serie A.

However, nearest rivals Inter Milan have one game in hand, while third-placed Napoli are four points off pole position with five matches left.

Former Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has scored eight Serie A goals for AC Milan since joining last July

Inter will go top on Saturday if they win their home game with fifth-placed Roma (17:00) as AC Milan do not play until Sunday away to seventh-placed Lazio (19:45).

"We know that there is a month to go to the finish line and we have many close matches," said Inter boss Simone Inzaghi.

The last time AC Milan won Serie A was 2010-11.