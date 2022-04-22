Graham Alexander thought the date change was the right thing to do

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was left frustrated by the time taken for Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit by Rangers to be brought forward a day.

The game was switched to give the Ibrox side additional recovery time ahead of the first leg of Thursday's Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

Alexander still thinks the fixture change was "the right thing to do".

But he explained that it meant Well "had to prepare as if we were playing on both days, which was difficult".

"The delay in the decision is the thing that frustrates me and us at Motherwell," Alexander said.

"Our first communication was last Friday morning and we understood all the opinions of Rangers, the league, the police, this, that and the other and we said, if it was for the benefit for everyone, we could go with it.

"But we wanted a decision so we could organise our training week differently because obviously it was all geared up for a Sunday game."

Motherwell and Ross County are a point behind Dundee United in the race for a European qualification spot after the top flight split into two for the final five games, while second-top Rangers arrive looking to narrow the gap on leaders Celtic.

"We didn't find out that it was going to be a Saturday game until late afternoon on Tuesday, which is not good really," Alexander said.

"We still trained, but to take that long - I know there is different factors and we have to understand all the different issues around changing a fixture. But I don't think it should take four or five days to do that."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is pleased that his club's request to have an extra 24 hours to prepare for their trip to Germany was granted.

"I am very happy about everyone involved in pushing the game forward - Motherwell, the SPFL and the police as well," he said. "It is good for all of us and gives us more time to prepare for the Leipzig game.

"I am very grateful, but if any club in Scotland is involved in Europe, we all have to do the same and make sure teams get the best preparation."