Jonathan Morgan won the Women's Championship title with Leicester City

Former Leicester City manager Jonathan Morgan is set to take over as manager of Burnley.

Morgan left Leicester in November after seven years in charge, having guided them to the Women's Super League for the first time in their history.

Burnley have been without a team manager since Matt Bee left in December to join Blackburn Rovers.

The Clarets currently play in the third tier but are transitioning into a professional set-up.

They were integrated as part of Burnley FC under American owner Alan Pace in February 2021 and outlined a four-year target of reaching the women's Championship.

Morgan, who is said to have been introduced to players at Burnley earlier this week, guided Leicester City to the Championship title in 2021.

Burnley did not wish to make a comment.