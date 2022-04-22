Billy Sharp has scored 15 goals for the Blades this season

Sheffield United have exercised the option to retain captain Billy Sharp on a new one-year deal, which will run to the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 36-year-old striker has scored 15 goals this season as the Blades chase promotion back to the Premier League, surpassing 300 games for the club.

He has already led United to League One and Championship promotions as skipper, scoring 126 goals in 331 games.

"There is plenty more in me and it is up to me to show that," Sharp said.

"The immediate aim is for a few more goals this season, carry on next season, contribute to the team to get us results and although I hit 37 next year, I still feel I've got a few more years left in me."

Sharp, who lists Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Doncaster and Scunthorpe among his former clubs, remains a key figure for boss Paul Heckingbottom.

"Billy has the hunger to keep playing and scoring goals and fortunately it is for his club, I'm looking forward to working with him for another year and taking full advantage of it," he said.

"He brings a lot to the club, both on and off the pitch, he's a leader and a fantastic example to the younger strikers at the club."

Sharp rose through the youth set up at Bramall Lane, making his senior debut in 2004, and has scored more than 250 goals in his career.

Chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis added: "As well as being aware of the wishes of Blades fans, the board have acted upon the desire of Hecky and Billy to complete the formalities on this deal. Billy's standing and reputation in S2 is unrivalled and we hope everyone is as delighted as we are that the skipper will remain a Blade for another year."