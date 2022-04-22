Kemar Roofe picked up a knee injury in Rangers' semi-final win over Celtic

Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey are poised to miss three crucial games for Rangers through injury.

The 29-year-old Roofe picked a knock to his knee in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Celtic.

Ramsey went off before half time in that game and the 31-year-old midfielder and Roofe are expected to return ahead of the Europa League semi-final second leg at home to RB Leipzig.

They will miss the first leg and league games against Motherwell and Celtic.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed that: "Aaron had to come off with a hamstring problem, we have assessed him this week and hopefully we will have him back around the Leipzig home game.

"We also had a problem with Kemar Roofe after the game. The next day, he felt his knee. For him, it is the same - he will be out for some weeks and hopefully also back for me to pick around the Leipzig home game."

Wales midfielder Ramsey has been limited to seven starts amid injury problems since arriving at Ibrox on loan from Juventus in January but had been starting to find form.

Roofe has emerged as Van Bronckhorst's preferred choice up front ahead of Zambia striker Fashion Sakala in the absence of top scorer Alfredo Morelos, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The England-born Jamaica international has scored four goals in his last three games.

Now, with Cedric Itten not featuring in the league since January, Sakala will be favourite to start up front until his return as second-top Rangers look to narrow the six-point gap between themselves and city rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

"He has played well in that position in the last couple of games," Van Bronckhorst said. "We have limited options up front, but eventually other players have to stand up and are given more time to play - that is why you have a big squad, for moments like this."

Meanwhile, Van Bronckhorst offered Rangers fans hope of retaining Alex Lowry despite Newcastle United reportedly being in talks with the 18-year-old's agent and Manchester City also being linked with the who is under contract until May 2023.

"Alex is one of our big talents coming through the academy and we are in talks for him to sign a new contract, because I think he will be an important player for the future of this club," the Dutchman added.

"Talks are still in process, so hopefully we will have positive news in the coming weeks."