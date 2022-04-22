Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Kemar Roofe picked up a knee injury in Rangers' semi-final win over Celtic

Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey are poised to miss three crucial games for Rangers through injury.

The 29-year-old Roofe picked a knock to his knee in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Celtic.

Ramsey went off before half time in that game and the 31-year-old midfielder and Roofe are expected to return ahead of the Europa League semi-final second leg at home to RB Leipzig.

They will miss the first leg and league games against Motherwell and Celtic.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed that: "Ramsey, we will hopefully have him back around the Leipzig home game.

"We also had a problem with Roofe after the game with his knee. For him, it is the same - out for some weeks and hopefully returns around the Leipzig home match."

Roofe has emerged as Van Bronckhorst's preferred choice up front ahead of Zambia striker Fashion Sakala in the absence of top scorer Alfredo Morelos, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The England-born Jamaica international has scored four goals in his last three games, but Sakala will be favourite to start up front until his return as second-top Rangers look to narrow the six-point gap between themselves and city rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Wales midfielder Ramsey has been limited to seven starts amid injury problems since arriving at Ibrox on loan from Juventus in January.

More to follow.