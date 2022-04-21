Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland left-back Aaron Hickey is an £18m transfer target for English Premier League club Brentford following the 19-year-old's fine form for Bologna in Serie A. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Amad Diallo's future at Manchester United is hanging in the balance following the appointment of new manager Erik Ten Hag and the 19-year-old winger's failure to make an impact with Rangers, with the Dutchman keen to make swift decisions over a number players out on loan. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Everton have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign 29-year-old England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is also of interest to Rangers as he reaches the end of his West Bromwich Albion contract this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson would like to retain three loan players - striker Ellis Simms, defender Alex Cochrane and forward Ben Woodburn - next season but says the decision rests with their parent clubs, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool respectively. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Manchester City are rivalling Newcastle United in the race to sign 18-year-old Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry. (Football Insider) external-link

Winger Ben Doak, who has tasted first-team football with Celtic this season at the age of 16, has revealed that he has signed for Liverpool. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is targeting five summer transfers but admits that his side are not yet safe from relegation trouble in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record) external-link