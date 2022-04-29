Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers1Sheff UtdSheffield United3

Queens Park Rangers 1-3 Sheffield United: Blades recover for deserved victory

Sheffield United score
Sheffield United peppered the QPR goal before Iliman Ndiaye's equaliser

A roaring second-half performance saw Sheffield United come from behind to beat Queens Park Rangers and ensure their bid for a Championship play-off place will remain in their hands going into the final day.

In Mark Warburton's last home game as R's boss, his side led after a low-key first half through Charlie Austin's header from Albert Adomah's cross from deep.

However, the sixth-placed Blades came out re-energised after the break, going close on several occasions before Iliman Ndiaye eventually levelled from close-range following some pinball action in the QPR box.

The visitors continued to dominate and deservedly led when former R's defender Jack Robinson powered home a header from a clever free-kick routine, with substitute Conor Hourihane volleying in a third in stoppage time.

Victory in the capital, Sheffield United's first on their travels since February, means they are now five points clear of seventh-placed Middlesbrough.

Boro host Stoke on Saturday and if they, eighth-placed Blackburn and Millwall, in ninth, all fail to win, the Blades will be guaranteed a play-off spot with a game to spare.

The visitors were utterly relentless from the get-go in the second half at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the home side left hanging on before Ndiaye's deserved equaliser.

Morgan Gibbs-White saw a prodded effort cleared off the line and an effort off his shoulder hit the inside of the post, while QPR keeper Murphy Mahoney made a great one-handed save to deny Robinson.

The R's announced on Thursday that manager Warburton will leave at the end of his contract this summer.

His side, who could have theoretically kept their own play-off hopes alive with a win, did manage to mount some late attacks to try to salvage a point.

Jimmy Dunne saw an effort thunder back off the crossbar with Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham well beaten.

Undimmed, the away side went to the other end and put the game to bed as Hourihane slammed home on the volley after fine work from Norway international midfielder Sander Berge.

Paul Heckingbottom's men end the regular season with a home game against champions-elect Fulham, while QPR, who have won just three of their past 17 matches, travel to Swansea.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-5-2

  • 38Mahoney
  • 28Sanderson
  • 20Dunne
  • 15Field
  • 37Adomah
  • 8AmosSubstituted forKakayat 72'minutes
  • 7JohansenBooked at 90mins
  • 17DozzellSubstituted forThomasat 72'minutes
  • 16McCallumBooked at 88mins
  • 11AustinSubstituted forDykesat 62'minutes
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 9Dykes
  • 12Ball
  • 14Thomas
  • 19Gray
  • 27Hendrick
  • 44Halwax

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19RobinsonBooked at 90mins
  • 23Osborn
  • 16Norwood
  • 4FleckBooked at 87minsSubstituted forHourihaneat 90+3'minutes
  • 3Stevens
  • 8Berge
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forOsulaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 22Davies
  • 24Hourihane
  • 25Uremovic
  • 32Osula
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 36Jebbison
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
15,824

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away27
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away15
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Comments

Join the conversation

103 comments

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:57

    Well done Blades, 27 shots with 9 on target away from home is quite an achievement👍🏻…. Hope you hold on to 6th place you deserve it!! Good luck in the playoffs….

    • Reply posted by BOSS, today at 22:05

      BOSS replied:
      Enough yoyo clubs. ✋

      Hope they come 7th. 🙏

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 21:56

    Dominant, deserved, nuff said !

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:06

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      No, please tell us more!

  • Comment posted by Rights come with responsibilities, today at 21:53

    Great battling performance from the Blades, plus quite a bit of skill. Deserved MoM for Norwood.

  • Comment posted by Northern and Divided, today at 22:18

    We are limping into the Playoffs and it is a major achievement by our manager Heckingbottom. When he took over in November we were nowhere and he has transformed our fortunes despite so many injuries; great credit to McCall and Lester in support too. I'm so proud, but seriously worried that we will have no players left for the Playoffs.

    • Reply posted by Utterly Butterly, today at 22:22

      Utterly Butterly replied:
      Better to limp into the playoffs than be limp in the playoffs

  • Comment posted by rossi blade, today at 22:03

    Over to the chasing few now
    Fantastic second half display lads
    That away end was rocking second half so chuffed for hecky n boys tonight
    We will enjo our night out in London tonight
    Top result blades
    UTB

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 22:23

    Well played Blades hope you complete your return to the premier league proper club proper fans love visiting Bramall lane hopefully this will be the case next season all the very best .

  • Comment posted by villafan1988, today at 22:11

    Can we have hourihane back? I miss him. Up the blades from a villa fan from heeley

    • Reply posted by Pitchy, today at 22:17

      Pitchy replied:
      On the evidence of the vast majority of this season, yes. His goal tonight was long overdue.

  • Comment posted by Rights come with responsibilities, today at 22:04

    MASSIVE 3 points for the Blades.

  • Comment posted by AussieLad, today at 21:54

    Woke at 5am in Melbourne to watch that debacle. The sheer gulf in technical skills between our lads and the Blades, the massive difference in fitness levels, running and determination……..well they’re all coaching outcomes aren’t they? Never been so disappointed in our lads as I have been the last two months. We have have become a lump it forward, hit and hope team. What happened?

    • Reply posted by Captain Pompey Pugwash, today at 22:03

      Captain Pompey Pugwash replied:
      Crikey Sheila!

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 21:51

    Blades cut through Rs

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 21:51

    Great game. Can’t see Sheffield bottling now, definitely getting play-offs.

    • Reply posted by Old Bean, today at 21:58

      Old Bean replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by Northern and Divided, today at 22:24

    Robinson my MOM. Gibbs-White so committed for us yet again. What a player.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 22:35

      wilts123 replied:
      Norwood then Robinson for me

  • Comment posted by Rights come with responsibilities, today at 22:15

    The 3rd goal could be vital, if Blades draw v Fulham then Boro would need to win their 2 games by a total of at least 4 goals or poss 5.

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 22:04

    Well that was a game of 2 halves

    • Reply posted by Utterly Butterly, today at 22:20

      Utterly Butterly replied:
      Very unusual that

  • Comment posted by roversthroughandthrough, today at 22:41

    QPR, like Rovers, fallen away when it was looking good for both of us a few months ago. We were hoping you might have pulled out the stops tonight like we did against Preston on Monday…ah well not much to play for tomorrow now. Looks like we’re definitely playing you next season. Lots of poor teams above us, but we have only ourselves to blame

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:10

    UTB

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 22:25

    Charlie Austin thinks it would be funny if Everton got relegated. Well I thought it would be funny if QPR fell out of the playoffs. They have. And it is.

    • Reply posted by Paul , today at 22:40

      Paul replied:
      And we'll be playing Everton next year 🤣

  • Comment posted by chelseakev, today at 22:00

    Our neighbours have folded like a pack of cards.
    When they beat Luton away last month late on I believed they were on their way and then lost home to Cardiff , baffling.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 22:11

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Absolutely. They could really do with some rich oligarch funding their club, couldn't they?

  • Comment posted by NottsKiwi, today at 21:59

    Good result for Forest.
    Means Spence can play for us in the playoffs...

    • Reply posted by Old Bean, today at 22:04

      Old Bean replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by Ftm1973 32 mins, today at 21:52

    That's the end of Warburton

    • Reply posted by GMC, today at 21:57

      GMC replied:
      Yep, he's done and can't see who would want him as manager

