Stephanie Frappart has taken charge of men's matches in French, European and international competitions

Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee the French Cup final when Nice face Nantes next month.

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman became the first female official to referee a Ligue 1 game in 2019 and then, in 2020, a men's Champions League match.

Frappart also broke new ground when she officiated at the men's Euro 2020.

"Her appointment rewards her work and her performance. It is well deserved," French Football Federation refereeing director Pascal Garibian said.

Nantes will meet Nice in the final at the Stade de France in Paris on 7 May.