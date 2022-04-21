Last updated on .From the section Clyde

Clyde's move to bring David Goodwillie back on loan from Raith Rovers prompted Broadwood owners North Lanarkshire Council to rule out extending the stadium lease

Clyde are to leave Broadwood Stadium and groundshare with Hamilton Academical next season after North Lanarkshire Council refused to extend their lease beyond summer 2023.

The Scottish League 1 club scrapped a loan deal for David Goodwillie last month after the council threatened to evict them if the striker - ruled to be a rapist in 2017 - entered the stadium.

Now Clyde will terminate the lease agreement, which still has a year to run, ending the club's 28-season stay at Broadwood.

The visit of Airdrieonians on Saturday will be Clyde's last game at the ground.

In a statement, Clyde said: "It is widely known that the club had begun developing a proposal to relocate to a stadium of its own.

"Although we had fully expected to continue the process at a pace of our own choosing, North Lanarkshire Council has now confirmed that it will not consider extending the club's lease at Broadwood on a permanent basis beyond the end of season 2022-23, when the current arrangement was due for renewal.

"The board has arranged with Hamilton Academical to play our home matches at New Douglas Park while we accelerate the process to secure a site and new stadium back in Glasgow.

"The board is immensely grateful to Hamilton Academical for their co-operation and the efficiency with which this deal is being finalised."