Some 91,553 fans attended Barcelona's quarter-final win in the Women's Champions League last month

Women's Champions League semi-final first leg: Barcelona v Wolfsburg Venue: Nou Camp, Barcelona Date: Friday, 22 April Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen says playing in front of a packed Nou Camp for the second time in a month "is going to be special".

Her side face Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League semi-finals on Friday in a match that could set another record attendance for a women's game.

A crowd of 91,553 attended the quarter-final second leg against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid on 30 March.

That broke a 23-year record set during the World Cup final in 1999.

"There aren't many in men's football that can play in front of 90,000," said Graham Hansen, who scored in the 5-2 win over their arch rivals at the Nou Camp. "It's going to be special.

"Nerves are good for adrenaline. I need them a little. It is different to play in front of a full Nou Camp. Now that we've done it once, we have that good experience for this game.

"There's no pressure because we want to win every game. With this mentality, there is no pressure. We just enjoy playing football."

Earlier this week, Barca put the final 6,000 tickets on sale for their first leg against Wolfsburg at the Nou Camp, which is Europe's biggest stadium with a capacity of 99,354.

"It's going to be crazy," Wolfsburg striker Alexandra Popp said. "We could be there when history is made."

Barcelona's all-conquering side have been led by Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas

Barcelona initially made 50,000 free tickets available to club members before opening up the rest for general sale.

The Catalan side won the treble last year but could go one better this season, having already won the league and Spanish Super Cup, with semi-finals in the Champions League and Copa de la Reina to come.

"We want to win all four trophies," Barca's coach Jonatan Giraldez said.

"We go out to win every game, so we want to win every game we have left. That's the mentality that I think will take us close to every trophy, but we know it's very difficult."

They are 22 points clear at the top of the table in Spain and they have claimed 39 victories out of 39 in all competitions so far this term.

Standing in their way of reaching a second successive Champions League final are Wolfsburg, who knocked out Arsenal in the quarter-finals and are four points ahead of Bayern Munich at the top of the Women's Bundesliga.