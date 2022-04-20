Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Pontypridd Town players celebrate during their 4-1 win over Llanelli Town earlier this month

Pontypridd Town have been promoted to the Cymru Premier after their Tier 1 appeal was successful and Llantwit Major's was turned down.

Llantwit secured the Cymru South title but appeals to Football Association of Wales for the licence needed to compete in the top flight were unsuccessful.

Pontypridd's promotion means Barry Town United join and Cefn Druids in being relegated from the Cymru Premier.

Pontypridd join Airbus UK Broughton in the top flight for the 2022-23 season.

Abergavenny Women have been promoted to the Genero Adran Premier, replacing Port Talbot Ladies in the top flight.

Abergavenny won the Genero Adran South league but did not need to win a promotion play-off game against a Genero Adran North club as none applied for a Tier 1 licence.

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said on social media that for a club's appeal to be successful they "must have a clearly communicated set of standards that should be reached".