Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson laid flowers at the Hillsborough memorial on the 33rd anniversary of the disaster

Liverpool will call on "the full force of the law" to stop "vile chants" about the Hillsborough disaster.

The Premier League club pointed to a recent rise in the singing of songs about the tragedy - where 97 fans lost their lives as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final in 1989.

The club said it was "saddened by the recent rise in vile chants".

On Wednesday, Manchester United condemned fans who chanted about the disaster 24 hours earlier.

Chants could be heard as the Old Trafford club faced Liverpool at Anfield and Manchester United later said the act was "completely unacceptable".

"We know the impact these abhorrent slurs have on the families of the 97, those who survived, and all associated with this club," Liverpool said in a statement.

"We are working with the relevant authorities to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether and, where appropriate, bring the full force of the law and the game's sanction process down on those who continue to sing them."

On Saturday, Manchester City apologised after some fans disturbed a minute's silence marking the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster during their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Liverpool at Wembley.

The Hillsborough tragedy remains the UK's worst sporting disaster, with a jury at an inquest later ruling that they were unlawfully killed.