Rangers strikers Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe have seven goals between them in this season's Europa League

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he has the "right game-plan" to mitigate the loss of his two top scorers for Thursday's seismic Europa League semi-final first leg.

Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe both miss out through injury for the visit to RB Leipzig.

It leaves Fashion Sakala as Rangers' only recognised striker as they target a first European final since 2008.

"It's not a big decision," said van Bronckhorst of his attacking set-up.

"They are not available and I have made my plans after watching the opponent playing.

"I will choose the right game-plan and we need the players to perform well. We showed on Sunday [a 3-1 comeback win with 10 men at Motherwell] the players who are still in the team can perform. We need a big performance on Thursday."

After finishing second to Lyon in the group stage, Rangers have dispatched Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade and Sporting Braga on a memorable run to the last four.

Van Bronckhorst, who succeeded Steven Gerrard as boss in November, urged to his side to "block all the pressure from outside" to focus on claiming another scalp against the Bundesliga side.

"Of course we have the belief," said the Dutchman. "If you see the run we've had to the semi-final, it's been very good.

"The confidence is there but everything we achieved in the past doesn't count against Leipzig. They are a very strong, attacking team with a lot of pace up front.

"We have worked all together and I am very proud of the players. We are now in the final weeks of the season and will give everything we can to be successful in Europe."

Team news

As well as Morelos and Roofe, midfielder Aaron Ramsey is absent for Rangers because of injury. The club are hopeful Roofe and Ramsey will be available for next Thursday's second leg.

Ianis Hagi remains a long-term casualty, but Van Bronckhorst reported no fresh concerns from the weekend league win over Motherwell.

Leipzig have Slovenia midfielder Kevin Kampl, Hungary defender Willi Orban and French defender Mohamed Simakan all suspended after they each picked up two yellow cards in previous games.

What do we know about RB Leizpig?

Having finished Bundesliga runners-up to Bayern Munich last season under Julian Nagelsmann, who then departed for the champions, Leipzig were 11th when Jesse Marsch was sacked in December after just four months at the helm.

His successor Domenico Tedesco - assisted by former Celtic full-back Andreas Hinkel - has led the club back to the top four and they were unbeaten in 15 games across all competitions until losing at home to Union Berlin in the league on Sunday.

On the European front, Leipzig finished third behind Manchester City and Paris St-Germain in the Champions League group phase. That dropped them into the Europa League and they defeated Real Sociedad 5-3 on aggregate then Atalanta 3-1 to set up a meeting with Rangers.

It is a second European semi-final for Leipzig in their current guise, having been beaten 3-0 by PSG in a one-off Champions League last-four tie in Lisbon in 2020.

What did they say?

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor: "Three-and-a-half years ago, I don't think anybody thought we would qualify for the groups.

"And then each year we have progressed. It has been an unbelievable achievement from all the boys and staff. It has been a good run.

"We deserve to be here. It will be a big occasion for the club and the players and we just need to enjoy it."

