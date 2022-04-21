Match ends, Real Sociedad 0, Barcelona 1.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's ninth goal in 11 La Liga appearances helped earn Barcelona a win at Real Sociedad that lifted them to second in the table.
The ex-Arsenal forward scored with a close-range header after a cross by ex-Manchester City player Ferran Torres.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved well from Alexander Sorloth while Alexander Isak fired another chance wide.
Shortly before Aubameyang's goal, Ousmane Dembele's shot came back off the post.
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Remiro Gargallo
- 2ZalduaSubstituted forGorosabelat 81'minutes
- 5Zubeldia
- 24Le NormandBooked at 90mins
- 15Rico
- 3ZubimendiSubstituted forGuevaraat 90+2'minutes
- 8Merino
- 17RafinhaSubstituted forGuridiat 81'minutes
- 11JanuzajSubstituted forMartínat 87'minutes
- 19IsakSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 87'minutes
- 23Sørloth
Substitutes
- 4Illarramendi
- 6Elustondo
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 12Muñoz
- 13Ryan
- 14Guridi
- 16Guevara
- 18Gorosabel
- 26Pacheco
- 34Ayesa
- 37Djouahra
- 47Martín
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da SilvaSubstituted forDestat 66'minutes
- 4AraújoBooked at 33minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 55'minutes
- 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 82'minutes
- 18Alba
- 30PáezBooked at 85mins
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 7Dembélé
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 82'minutes
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Puig Martí
- 9Depay
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 14González Iglesias
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 27Carevic
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 35,128
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Barcelona 1.
Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Guridi (Real Sociedad).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Robin Le Normand.
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luuk de Jong (Barcelona).
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Guevara replaces Martín Zubimendi.
Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).
Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.
Foul by Ander Martín (Real Sociedad).
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ander Martín (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikel Merino.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Martín replaces Adnan Januzaj.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Portu replaces Alexander Isak.
Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.