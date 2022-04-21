Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Sociedad have not beaten Barcelona in the past 15 attempts in all competitions

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's ninth goal in 11 La Liga appearances helped earn Barcelona a win at Real Sociedad that lifted them to second in the table.

The ex-Arsenal forward scored with a close-range header after a cross by ex-Manchester City player Ferran Torres.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved well from Alexander Sorloth while Alexander Isak fired another chance wide.

Shortly before Aubameyang's goal, Ousmane Dembele's shot came back off the post.

More to follow.