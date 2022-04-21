Scottish Women's Cup: Final to be held at Tynecastle on 29 May
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
This season's Scottish Women's Cup final will be held on Tynecastle on 29 May and shown live on BBC Alba.
It marks a return to Hearts' stadium, which staged Glasgow City's win over Hibernian in the 2019 final - the last to be played before Covid disruption.
City face Partick Thistle in the last four, while Hearts take on Celtic, with the ties to be played back-to-back at the Falkirk Stadium on 1 May.
The final at Tynecastle four weeks later kicks off at 16:10 BST.
Aileen Campbell, the chief executive officer of Scottish Women's Football, said: "Tynecastle is a fantastic venue that provides a wonderful atmosphere for football fans and is a great facility that will make this year's cup a real showcase."