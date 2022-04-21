Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City are the current Scottish Women's Cup holders and SWPL 1 champions

This season's Scottish Women's Cup final will be held on Tynecastle on 29 May and shown live on BBC Alba.

It marks a return to Hearts' stadium, which staged Glasgow City's win over Hibernian in the 2019 final - the last to be played before Covid disruption.

City face Partick Thistle in the last four, while Hearts take on Celtic, with the ties to be played back-to-back at the Falkirk Stadium on 1 May.

The final at Tynecastle four weeks later kicks off at 16:10 BST.

Aileen Campbell, the chief executive officer of Scottish Women's Football, said: "Tynecastle is a fantastic venue that provides a wonderful atmosphere for football fans and is a great facility that will make this year's cup a real showcase."