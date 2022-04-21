Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Shaun Maloney says he wanted to make Hibs fans "happier more often"

Sacked Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney is "disappointed not to have had the time" to create a team that could challenge Scotland's top clubs.

The 39-year-old was dismissed on Tuesday - three days after a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts - having been in charge for four months.

Owner Ron Gordon said the appointment was a risk that did not work out.

Maloney has broken his silence in a statement suggesting he had the side moving in the right direction.

"It was my deepest desire to be able to deliver for the fans a team of which they could feel proud and inspired by," he said.

"Even though the pain of our defeat last weekend remains raw, I was convinced all the more by the nature of the performance and the desire we showed even when reduced to 10 men that, given time, we would have achieved this."

The Hampden cup defeat came a week after another derby loss to Hearts meant Hibs missed out on a top-six Scottish Premiership finish following a run with just one victory in 13 league games since December.

Maloney said he wished he had been able to make the fans "happier more often" and wished the club success in the future.

"From day one, the players have been a real pleasure to work with and I am grateful for their enthusiasm and commitment to my coaching ideas," he added.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to be the manager of Hibernian, a club with such a proud and distinguished history."