Oli McBurnie scored once in 30 appearances for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie will be out for "months" with a foot injury, says manager Paul Heckinbottom.

The 25-year-old Scotland international suffered the injury in last Friday's home defeat by Reading.

"He's got ligament damage and some fractures. We'll look further into it to see if it needs surgery," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's going to be a matter of months not weeks. It's a blow for him and a blow for us."

The Blades, who will be without fellow strikers Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick for the remainder of the season, are sixth in the Championship with three games left as they look to secure a play-off spot.

Captain and top scorer Billy Sharp has returned to full training and could be available for Saturday's game against Cardiff, after missing the past five matches.