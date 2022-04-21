Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League last season but are in contention for an immediate return, currently occupying the final Championship play-off spot

American businessman Henry Mauriss has had a £115m bid to buy Sheffield United accepted by the Championship club.

Mauriss previously bid £350m to buy Newcastle United in 2020, before a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover went through the following year.

Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud owns the Blades after winning a legal case in 2019.

The club are sixth in the Championship, occupying the final play-off spot with three games remaining.

Mauriss previously entered a period of exclusivity when trying to buy Newcastle before the deal fell through.

Any deal to buy the Blades would be subject to the EFL's owners' and directors' test.

Abdullah, a Saudi prince, won a High Court battle to take control of Sheffield United after their promotion to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

He had owned 50% of the Blades since 2013 after former shareholder Kevin McCabe searched for fresh investment in the club when they were in League One.

Sheffield United Ltd, the company run by Mr McCabe and his family, eventually made an offer to buy out the prince for £5m.

But the offer also gave the prince's company, UTB LLC, the option to buy Mr McCabe's shareholding at the same price and a counter notice was served in January 2018.