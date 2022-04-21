Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Liverpool joined Manchester United fans in a minute of applause in support of Ronaldo and his family

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will never forget the "respect and compassion" showed by the Anfield crowd following the death of his baby boy.

Manchester United and Liverpool fans united in a fan-led minute of applause in support of Ronaldo and his family during Tuesday's league game.

Liverpool supporters sang their club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' after seven minutes - Ronaldo's shirt number.

Ronaldo was absent from the 4-0 defeat.

"Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. external-link

"One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield."

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their baby boy on Monday, saying it is the "greatest pain that any parents can feel".

The 37-year-old and Rodriguez, 28, were expecting twins.

Their baby girl survived - and they said her birth "gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness".

Both United and Liverpool players wore black armbands in a mark of respect to Ronaldo and his family.