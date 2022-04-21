Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Will Smith went off after 22 minutes of Monday's 3-0 defeat at Northampton

Harrogate Town defender Will Smith is facing "several months" on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury in Monday's 3-0 defeat at Northampton Town and will require knee surgery.

The ex-Barnsley man has played 21 times for Simon Weaver's side this season.

Struggling Harrogate are 20th in League Two but are 10 points clear of 23rd-placed Oldham with just three games left to play.