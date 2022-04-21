Will Smith: Harrogate Town defender suffers ACL injury
Harrogate Town
Harrogate Town defender Will Smith is facing "several months" on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.
The 23-year-old suffered the injury in Monday's 3-0 defeat at Northampton Town and will require knee surgery.
The ex-Barnsley man has played 21 times for Simon Weaver's side this season.
Struggling Harrogate are 20th in League Two but are 10 points clear of 23rd-placed Oldham with just three games left to play.