There are 16 players now in the Premier League's Hall of Fame

Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes and Ian Wright have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The inclusion of the six means that 16 players have now been recognised in this way since 2021.

The Hall of Fame aims to recognise the best players to have graced the league since it began in 1992.

Both Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira were also added to the Hall of Fame in March.

The selection of the latest sextet came via a public vote and from the Premier League Awards Panel.

They join David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, and Frank Lampard in the club.

Former England striker Alan Shearer and ex-France forward Thierry Henry were the first players to be included 12 months ago.

