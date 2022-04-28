Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United1ChelseaChelsea1

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 17th goal of the season in draw

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments430

Cristiano Ronaldo scores
Cristiano Ronaldo 17 Premier League goals have come in 28 games for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 17th goal of the season to earn Manchester United a point after David de Gea had frustrated Chelsea with several superb saves.

The visitors were thoroughly dominant in the first half at Old Trafford but were unable to find a way past De Gea, who made saves from Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante.

But Chelsea finally broke the deadlock midway through the second half when Marcos Alonso volleyed home from an angle.

The Blues' celebrations had barely finished as Manchester United responded within a minute, Nemanja Matic playing a brilliant ball into the box and Ronaldo taking a touch before thumping a shot into the net.

That brought Old Trafford to life - there had been a subdued atmosphere inside the ground up to that point, while discontent against the club's owners was still clear as protests were held outside for the second home game in succession.

Ronaldo could have secured all three points for the hosts but his effort from a difficult angle was saved by Edouard Mendy.

But the game ended all square as Chelsea edged closer to securing a top-four finish. Thomas Tuchel's side are third, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham with five games remaining.

Manchester United are sixth, five points behind Arsenal in fourth but having played two games more.

Ronaldo to the rescue again

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick had challenged his side to finish the season as strongly as possible, even though he had suggested a top-four finish was "unrealistic" following last Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

But for an hour of this game, it looked as if that call had gone unheard as the home side put in yet another disappointing display.

David de Gea
David de Gea kept Manchester United in the game in the first half

They were lethargic and lacked the drive that Chelsea's players showed, and the visitors should have been out of sight as they peppered De Gea's goal with first-half efforts.

The best of those were by Havertz, who broke clear midway through the first half only to be denied by De Gea, before putting a close-range header straight at the goalkeeper.

When Chelsea scored, an away win seemed inevitable - but not for the first time this season, Ronaldo came to his side's rescue.

His value to the team has often been questioned since his return to Old Trafford but, at the age of 37, he continues to defy the odds as he moved joint-second on the Premier League top scorers list with 17 goals.

A missed opportunity for Chelsea

Chelsea had won their past eight games on the road in all competitions - and they will wonder how they failed to make it nine as this draw ended that club record run.

Taking their chances has been an issue throughout this season and although De Gea was in incredible form the Blues will no doubt feel frustrated they could not score more than once.

In the end, it was a missed opportunity for the visitors but one that shouldn't dent their chances of finishing in the top four, with seven points needed from their five remaining games to guarantee that.

Player of the match

Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo

with an average of 7.55

Manchester United

  1. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    7.55

  2. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    7.45

  3. Squad number8Player nameMata
    Average rating

    5.51

  4. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    5.40

  5. Squad number75Player nameAlejandro Garnacho
    Average rating

    5.16

  6. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    5.10

  7. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.05

  8. Squad number4Player nameJones
    Average rating

    4.92

  9. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    4.71

  10. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    4.67

  11. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.48

  12. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    4.47

  13. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    4.46

  14. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    3.85

Chelsea

  1. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.49

  2. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    7.20

  3. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    6.99

  4. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    6.94

  5. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    6.38

  7. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    6.36

  8. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.34

  9. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    6.28

  10. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    6.27

  11. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    6.18

  12. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.60

  13. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    5.42

  14. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    4.90

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 19Varane
  • 27Telles
  • 39McTominay
  • 31MaticSubstituted forJonesat 79'minutes
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forGarnacho Ferreyraat 90+1'minutes
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forMataat 79'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 22Heaton
  • 26Henderson
  • 46Mejbri
  • 47Shoretire
  • 74Fernández
  • 75Garnacho Ferreyra

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 87mins
  • 24James
  • 5Jorginho
  • 7KantéSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 82'minutes
  • 3Alonso
  • 19Mount
  • 11WernerSubstituted forPulisicat 71'minutes
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forLukakuat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Kenedy
  • 31Sarr
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
73,564

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home6
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Chelsea 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho replaces Anthony Elanga.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  8. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Juan Mata (Manchester United).

  11. Booking

    Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).

  15. Post update

    Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces N'Golo Kanté.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Alex Telles.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

431 comments

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 21:40

    Without De Gea and Ronaldo this season they would definitely be lower half of the table

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 21:44

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      That camera shot of the look on the Man Utd supporters’ faces after Chelsea scored their goal, just said it all.

  • Comment posted by HarveytheGreat, today at 21:42

    Man Utd have accumulated 4 points in their last 5 matches.

    Norwich have accumulated 4 points in their last 5 matches.

    Everton have accumulated 4 points in their last 5 matches.

    Burnley have accumulated 10 points in their last 5 matches.

    Only saying 😉

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 21:44

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      3 of Man Utd's points were against Norwich ... And that was down to a Ronaldo hat trick!

  • Comment posted by STEVO, today at 21:40

    Fernandes is an embarrassment.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:45

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Man Utd have yet to win a game when Maguire has not played, yet when Maguire does play it feels like Utd are playing with only ten men. That folks, is the paradox.

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 21:36

    When one player scores 8 of a team’s last 9 goals, including the last 5, that team is in deep, deep trouble.

    • Reply posted by Frozen Horse, today at 21:41

      Frozen Horse replied:
      or they could be 9-0 up of course.

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 21:37

    THE definition of a one man team, Ronaldo has very broad shoulders to carry this lot & what he’s been through recently.

    • Reply posted by 46 million minority, today at 21:40

      46 million minority replied:
      De Gea? He is the one that keeps em in games

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 21:44

    Why protest the Glazers? They have presided over the greatest period of your history and given the mangers over a £Billion to spend rebuilding the team. Protest the players they are the ones who have let you down.

    • Reply posted by DLG71, today at 21:47

      DLG71 replied:
      THAT IS A FANTASTIC SHOUT!!!!

      YNWA JF97

  • Comment posted by Rachid Boussiga, today at 21:42

    How Chelsea didn’t win this game! And Matic was not a sending off with only 1 replay?! Rudiger high tackle was shown about 10 times! Come on a bit of neutrality.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Very rarely you get the decisions at Man United

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:40

    Story of Chelsea’s season. Dominate games, crest lots of chances, but can’t score. Give away a silly chance and the opposition score with one of their few chances.

    • Reply posted by Skyblueboy, today at 21:41

      Skyblueboy replied:
      They should have signed Ronaldo, at least he can finish.

  • Comment posted by Marmite, today at 21:37

    Ahhhhahaaha. Utd need to win their remaining 3 games just to equal their worst ever prem points total 😳😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by arfur, today at 21:41

      arfur replied:
      could they finish the season with a negative goal difference, another hys by the bbc if they do

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 21:37

    Let us all laugh at Man U Hahahahahahahahahahahaha

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 21:43

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      If Man Utd perform like this on Monday, Brentford will chop them up.

  • Comment posted by BBC admin, today at 21:38

    I didn't watch the game, but I am totally sure Fernandes spent most of it moaning and crying.

    • Reply posted by United Fan, today at 21:41

      United Fan replied:
      He did and it has begun to rub off on Elanga too. Rashford dialled in another performance.

  • Comment posted by The Rickest Rick, today at 21:41

    In hindsight, £98m for Ade Akinfenwa looks a bit excessive.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:47

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The beast from East of London

  • Comment posted by new_brood, today at 21:40

    Ronaldo only light amongst this pile of 54it

    And he's the problem??!!,🙄

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:48

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Other than the 2 minutes when the goals went in, a rather oh-hum match between two fading teams, one fading naturally (Utd) and one a forced fade (Chelsea). They will both be mid-table teams when they next play each other.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:36

    embarrassing drawing against a club like man utd

    • Reply posted by 46 million minority, today at 22:02

      46 million minority replied:
      Could be a 6 pointer next season if Chelsea don't get a new sugar daddy!

  • Comment posted by Im Right and Youre Wrong, today at 21:37

    "We've got Ronaldo!" they said! "We'll win everything!" they said 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 21:39

      Metro1962 replied:
      😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

  • Comment posted by Bill De Mill, today at 21:41

    Where are United's goals going to come from if Ronaldo leaves ? No-one else looks like they even want to score.

    • Reply posted by The Citizen, today at 21:52

      The Citizen replied:
      Who even cares?

  • Comment posted by peruzi, today at 21:40

    United used to be the the team to be feared but now... I can't even finish this sentence

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:37

    Wow Utd are Awful! Literally the most anti-football team/club around! Rotten.

  • Comment posted by I8Skate, today at 21:37

    Man U season coming to another negative end

    • Reply posted by ovalball, today at 21:40