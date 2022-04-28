Match ends, Manchester United 1, Chelsea 1.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 17th goal of the season to earn Manchester United a point after David de Gea had frustrated Chelsea with several superb saves.
The visitors were thoroughly dominant in the first half at Old Trafford but were unable to find a way past De Gea, who made saves from Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante.
But Chelsea finally broke the deadlock midway through the second half when Marcos Alonso volleyed home from an angle.
The Blues' celebrations had barely finished as Manchester United responded within a minute, Nemanja Matic playing a brilliant ball into the box and Ronaldo taking a touch before thumping a shot into the net.
That brought Old Trafford to life - there had been a subdued atmosphere inside the ground up to that point, while discontent against the club's owners was still clear as protests were held outside for the second home game in succession.
Ronaldo could have secured all three points for the hosts but his effort from a difficult angle was saved by Edouard Mendy.
But the game ended all square as Chelsea edged closer to securing a top-four finish. Thomas Tuchel's side are third, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham with five games remaining.
Manchester United are sixth, five points behind Arsenal in fourth but having played two games more.
Ronaldo to the rescue again
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick had challenged his side to finish the season as strongly as possible, even though he had suggested a top-four finish was "unrealistic" following last Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.
But for an hour of this game, it looked as if that call had gone unheard as the home side put in yet another disappointing display.
They were lethargic and lacked the drive that Chelsea's players showed, and the visitors should have been out of sight as they peppered De Gea's goal with first-half efforts.
The best of those were by Havertz, who broke clear midway through the first half only to be denied by De Gea, before putting a close-range header straight at the goalkeeper.
When Chelsea scored, an away win seemed inevitable - but not for the first time this season, Ronaldo came to his side's rescue.
His value to the team has often been questioned since his return to Old Trafford but, at the age of 37, he continues to defy the odds as he moved joint-second on the Premier League top scorers list with 17 goals.
A missed opportunity for Chelsea
Chelsea had won their past eight games on the road in all competitions - and they will wonder how they failed to make it nine as this draw ended that club record run.
Taking their chances has been an issue throughout this season and although De Gea was in incredible form the Blues will no doubt feel frustrated they could not score more than once.
In the end, it was a missed opportunity for the visitors but one that shouldn't dent their chances of finishing in the top four, with seven points needed from their five remaining games to guarantee that.
Player of the match
Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number8Player nameMataAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number31Player nameMaticAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number75Player nameAlejandro GarnachoAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number4Player nameJonesAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number27Player nameAlex TellesAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
3.85
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
4.90
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 2Lindelöf
- 19Varane
- 27Telles
- 39McTominay
- 31MaticSubstituted forJonesat 79'minutes
- 36ElangaSubstituted forGarnacho Ferreyraat 90+1'minutes
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forMataat 79'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 4Jones
- 8Mata
- 22Heaton
- 26Henderson
- 46Mejbri
- 47Shoretire
- 74Fernández
- 75Garnacho Ferreyra
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Mendy
- 28Azpilicueta
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2RüdigerBooked at 87mins
- 24James
- 5Jorginho
- 7KantéSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 82'minutes
- 3Alonso
- 19Mount
- 11WernerSubstituted forPulisicat 71'minutes
- 29HavertzSubstituted forLukakuat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 9Lukaku
- 10Pulisic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 22Ziyech
- 23Kenedy
- 31Sarr
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 73,564
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Chelsea 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho replaces Anthony Elanga.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).
Post update
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Juan Mata (Manchester United).
Booking
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Post update
Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Post update
Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces N'Golo Kanté.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Alex Telles.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
