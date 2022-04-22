Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 23 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Penybont; 12:45 BST: Bala secured second spot last weekend and have qualified for next season's Europa Conference League, while Penybont have lost their last six games and will have to beat The New Saints in the Welsh Cup final on 1 May to reach Europe for the first time.

Flint Town United v Newtown; 12:45 BST: Newtown are guaranteed a third-place finish but hopes of European football will hinge on the Welsh Cup final - a New Saints win would see them secure a Europa Conference League spot. Flint halted a run of four straight defeats with victory at Penybont on Monday, which saw Neil Gibson's side move up to fifth.

The New Saints v Caernarfon Town; 12:45 BST: The New Saints secured the title and a Champions League spot in March and will be eyeing a league and cup double, while Caernarfon are fourth going into the final round of regular-season games and ahead of the play-off games.

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 12:45 BST: Both sides can finish in seventh spot and secure a play-off spot. Nomads are unbeaten in 11 games, form which has them seen rise from the relegation zone after their points deduction to secure safety. Aber have lost only once in six games and have also pulled away from the drop zone.

Cefn Druids v Barry Town United; 12:45 BST: The bottom two sides meet at The Rock as they bid farewell to the Cymru Premier for now following relegation. Cefn Druids have endured a poor season, winning only once all season up to now, while Barry's fate was confirmed in midweek with Cymru South runners-up Pontypridd Town winning their Tier 1 licence appeal to gain promotion.

Haverfordwest County v Cardiff Met; 12:45 BST: Cardiff Met are seventh and occupy the final play-off spot - with the eventual play-off winners to join The New Saints in next season's Scottish Challenge Cup. Christian Edwards' side are a point ahead of Haverfordwest, who are ninth.