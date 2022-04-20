Match ends, Angers 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Paris St-Germain were made to wait for their eighth French title in 10 years after closest rivals Marseille fought back to beat Nantes.
PSG, without Lionel Messi and Neymar, knew they would clinch the title if they bettered Marseille's result.
First-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, coupled with Marseille trailing 2-1, left them on the brink.
But Marseille rallied to win 3-2 meaning PSG, who added a third through Marquinhos, must wait for the title.
A point for PSG in their home game against seventh-placed Lens on Saturday will see them regain the title regardless of what Marseille do at Reims.
Mauricio Pochettino's side are 15 points ahead of Marseille with both sides having five matches left to play.
Brazil forward Neymar will be back for the Lens game after serving a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.
Argentina forward Messi, who has an inflamed Achilles, will be assessed again, along with Italy midfielder Marco Verratti (knee) and France centre-back Presnel Kimpembe (knee) after the pair also missed the trip to Angers.
Line-ups
Angers
Formation 5-3-2
- 16Mandrea
- 25Bamba
- 6Ebosse
- 8Traoré
- 24Thomas
- 3DoumbiaBooked at 88mins
- 18OunahiSubstituted forManganiat 78'minutes
- 23BentalebSubstituted forMendyat 72'minutes
- 10FulginiSubstituted forCapelleat 72'minutes
- 21ChoSubstituted forJakolisat 78'minutes
- 7BoufalSubstituted forNingaat 14'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mendy
- 5Mangani
- 9Ninga
- 15Capelle
- 22Jakolis
- 26Taibi
- 29Manceau
- 30Petkovic
- 33Kalla
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Navas
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 24Kehrer
- 2HakimiSubstituted forBitshiabuat 86'minutes
- 28EbimbeBooked at 50minsSubstituted forMichutat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15Danilo
- 18WijnaldumSubstituted forGueyeat 78'minutes
- 14BernatBooked at 42minsSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 71'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forSimonsat 86'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 17Dagba
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 27Gueye
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Gassama
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- 50G Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Johan Hamel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Angers 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Dismissal
Edouard Michut (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Edouard Michut (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Foul by Edouard Michut (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Romain Thomas (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Souleyman Doumbia (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Xavi Simons (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Souleyman Doumbia (Angers).
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Batista Mendy (Angers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Xavi Simons replaces Ángel Di María.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. El Chadaille Bitshiabu replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Casimir Ninga (Angers).
Post update
Edouard Michut (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pierrick Capelle (Angers).
Post update
Offside, Angers. Anthony Mandrea tries a through ball, but Casimir Ninga is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Thomas Mangani (Angers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
