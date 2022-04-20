Close menu
Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna1Real MadridReal Madrid3

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid: Madrid on brink despite Benzema penalty woes

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marco Asensio
Marco Asenso scored his ninth goal of the season

Real Madrid need just four points to secure a 35th La Liga title after an eventful victory at Osasuna, which was achieved despite Karim Benzema missing two penalties inside 10 second-half minutes.

David Alaba gave Madrid the lead before Ante Budimir hit back for Osasuna.

Marco Asensio put the visitors back in front on the stroke of half-time.

Benzema then saw two spot-kicks saved by Sergio Herrera before Lucas Vazquez made sure in stoppage time.

Osasuna played with great intensity throughout but found themselves behind after 12 minutes when Benzema fed Alaba, whose first effort was blocked by Herrera but he was alert enough to dispatch the rebound.

Two minutes later the hosts were level when Chimy Avila's drilled cross was turned home at the back post by Budimir.

With half-time looming, Asensio combined with Eduardo Camavinga before steaming into the box and poking home the rebound after Herrera parried Dani Ceballos' shot.

Madrid squandered two chances to make sure of the win inside 10 crazy minutes. First, Chimy handled in the area but Benzema was outwitted by Herrera, who saved to his right.

Soon after, a collision between Nacho Vidal and Rodrygo brought about a second penalty, but again Herrera won the psychological battle to deny Benzema a 40th goal in 40 games this season.

After firing wide himself in the final minutes, substitute Vinicius Junior laid on for Vazquez to fire in Madrid's third.

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 23Hernández
  • 5García
  • 16Valdés DíazSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 68'minutes
  • 9ÁvilaSubstituted forMartínez Gonzálvezat 85'minutes
  • 28MartínezSubstituted forSanjurjoat 68'minutes
  • 7Moncayola
  • 8BrasanacBooked at 44minsSubstituted forTorresat 80'minutes
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forSánchezat 45'minutes
  • 17Budimir

Substitutes

  • 4García
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 10Torres
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 13Pérez
  • 15Ramalho
  • 20Martínez Gonzálvez
  • 21Pérez
  • 33Benito
  • 39Sánchez

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 60mins
  • 4AlabaSubstituted forCarvajalat 45'minutes
  • 6NachoBooked at 62mins
  • 15Valverde
  • 25CamavingaBooked at 5minsSubstituted forIscoat 74'minutes
  • 19CeballosSubstituted forKroosat 71'minutes
  • 11Asensio
  • 9Benzema
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 8Kroos
  • 13Lunin
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 29Latasa
  • 40Fuidias
  • 41Marín Zamora
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
21,360

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home12
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away11
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Osasuna 1, Real Madrid 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Osasuna 1, Real Madrid 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Osasuna 1, Real Madrid 3. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Barbero (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isco with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Barbero (Osasuna).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Sánchez.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Herrera.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Barbero replaces Chimy Avila.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Roberto Torres replaces Darko Brasanac.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chimy Avila with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid33246369294078
2Atl Madrid33187859392061
3Barcelona31179560322860
4Sevilla321612446252160
5Real Betis331761056381857
6Real Sociedad32151073230255
7Villarreal331410953312252
8Ath Bilbao32111293632445
9Osasuna33128133444-1044
10Valencia331012114448-442
11Celta Vigo33109143637-139
12Espanyol32109133744-739
13Elche33108153644-838
14Getafe33811143137-635
15Rayo Vallecano3197153238-634
16Mallorca3388172954-2532
17Cádiz32613132743-1631
18Granada33612153656-2030
19Levante32510173962-2325
20Alavés3367202655-2925
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories