Aberdeen have played at Pittodrie since 1903

Dave Cormack says Aberdeen's new stadium will cost up to £75m - around £30m more than a previous estimate.

The Scottish Premiership club hope to move from Pittodrie to a new ground at Kingsford by 2025.

The chairman explained the cost of the project was estimated at £45m five years ago, but had risen because of inflation and increased material costs.

"Two things keep me awake at night - performances and how we solve this issue," Cormack told his club channel.

"The cost for us to build a quality stadium where we can uplift our income, our turnover - because we've got better facilities, because we're landlocked at Pittodrie - is going to be between £70 and £75m.

"We can build a basic stadium for a lot less but we have employed some of the best people that do new stadiums in terms of evaluating what we should have and what the turnover can be.

"But if we want to build a quality stadium where we can uplift our income by £3m or £4m per year because we have better facilities then that is what it is going to take.

"We have to look at the cost of the land we get at Pittodrie. Grants are going to be important for us as well. We have said all along we want this to be a net zero stadium."