Skipp has been capped by England at under-21, under-18 and under-16 level

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has signed a new five-year contract.

The 21-year-old is a product of Spurs' academy and made his first-team debut in 2018.

After spending last season on loan at Norwich City he seized his chance under manager Antonio Conte this term, making 28 appearances in all competitions.

Skipp's previous Tottenham deal was due to run out in July 2024.

After playing in all but one of the Canaries' 46 Championship matches as they won promotion to the Premier League, injury caught up with him.

A pelvis injury has kept him out since January, and Conte expressed frustration with Spurs' medical team last month over the player's continued absence.