Linfield boss David Healy (left) says he has "huge respect" for Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin

Irish Premiership: Linfield v Larne and Crusaders v Cliftonville Venues: Windsor Park and Seaview, Belfast Date: Saturday, 23 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Both matches live on BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer; live text commentary with in-game clips.

Linfield boss David Healy has acknowledged the importance of his side having a slight edge on Cliftonville as the Irish Premiership title race edges towards a gripping conclusion.

The Blues beat Crusaders on Tuesday night to stay a point clear of the Reds, who won 2-1 at Coleraine.

That came after Cliftonville missed the chance to go top on Saturday when they were held to a scoreless draw by Larne.

"I think that's key," Healy said of being top with two games remaining.

"Even after a draw against your fiercest rivals in Glentoran last week, you leave a little deflated, but you get a little bit of that back by Saturday evening when it's back in your control."

With Glentoran unable to catch the top two, Linfield and Cliftonville prepare for a potentially decisive day in the race for the Gibson Cup on Saturday.

Linfield host Larne at Windsor Park while Cliftonville make the short trip to Seaview to take on north Belfast rivals Crusaders - with both games being streamed on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

"I wouldn't say it's in our hands," added Healy.

"It's in our control and we know we have two home games left. Cliftonville, to their credit, keep going, they keep winning so we know we have a tough game against Larne."

While Healy is closing in on his fifth Irish League crown, Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin is hoping to land his first after guiding the Solitude club to the League Cup last month.

Highlights: Linfield stay top with victory over Crusaders at Seaview

And Healy, who said Cliftonville deserve credit for taking the title race down to the wire, praised McLaughlin, for whom the former Northern Ireland striker has "huge respect".

"Paddy had built his reputation [at Institute] and got the opportunity at Cliftonville, and again, there were probably questions, like myself, when you don't manage a big club like Linfield or Cliftonville and come from a level that's maybe not the most glamorous in the Championship.

"But he's proven his credentials, he's a fantastic coach and a brilliant man. There's pressure on myself like there's pressure on Paddy.

"There's no point in me adding any more, I think I've tried over the last number of weeks to try and see where they're at, but Paddy's remained professional, quiet, got on with the job like we're trying to do at the minute."

'I would've asked them what they were drinking'

Watch: Cliftonville remain in title hunt with victory over Coleraine

Having negotiated Tuesday's difficult trip to Coleraine, Cliftonville must beat derby rivals Crusaders on Saturday and hope that Linfield slip up against Larne in order for the Reds to assume control of their fate before the final game.

But McLaughlin insists that even if Cliftonville come up short in their bid for a first title since 2014, his players have done the club proud.

"I would've asked them what they were drinking," McLaughlin joked when asked what he would have said if he was told at the start of the season that Cliftonville would be a point off the top going into the penultimate round of fixtures.

"The boys have been phenomenal. That group of young men, I hope I'm lucky enough to work with a better group but I don't think I will.

"Everything that's been put in front of them this year, they have batted it down and got on with it. To secure European football when you consider what so many other teams in the division have at their disposal, it's incredible.

"The underdog tag, they've managed it brilliantly all year and we're not finished yet. You never know what could happen come Saturday, but to get European football secured is amazing for the boys.

"Every one of them has played a part so they deserve all the credit in the world."