Northern Ireland to play Belgium in Euro 2022 warm-up
Northern Ireland will face Belgium away on 23 June in preparation for the Euro 2022 finals this summer.
The venue and kick-off time for the friendly have yet to be confirmed.
Kenny Shiels' side begin their Euro 2022 campaign, their maiden major tournament, against Norway on 7 July before taking on Austria and hosts England, with all three games taking place at St Mary's in Southampton.
Belgium will also face England in a friendly on 16 June.
France, Italy and Iceland await Belgium in Group D at Euro 2022. The Red Flames are 20th in the world rankings, 27 places above Northern Ireland.