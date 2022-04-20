Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City women play their home games at the 4,700-seater Academy Stadium

Euro 2022 organisers have defended selecting the Manchester City Academy Stadium as a venue after criticism by Iceland international Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir.

Gunnarsdottir said the use of a "training ground" was "disrespectful" to women's football.

The 4,700-capacity stadium is the tournament's smallest venue.

"Manchester City Academy is not a training ground," a Euro 2022 spokesperson said.

"It is the official home stadium of Manchester City Women's Football Club.

"It has been used previously for Uefa Women's Champions League fixtures and will generate a great atmosphere worthy of a Women's Euro."

Lyon midfielder Gunnarsdottir said the decision was "shocking", with Iceland due to play two Euro 2022 group matches at the stadium this summer.

"It's embarrassing. It's not the respect [we deserve]. Watch women's football today, they are filling out the stadiums. You see Barcelona and Madrid, 95,000 watching the game [at Camp Nou]. They [Euros organisers] are not prepared that we will sell more tickets than 4,000," she told Their Pitch Podcast. external-link

"It's disrespectful towards women's football because it's so much bigger than people think. You think women's football is getting two steps ahead but then something comes up like that it's just a step back."

Eight Euro 2022 matches have already sold out, including the opening game at Old Trafford, all three of England's group stage matches and the final at Wembley.

"Iceland's two opening fixtures have sold out, alongside six other Euro 2022 fixtures, which highlights the huge level of interest in the tournament already," organisers said.

"We believe that with two of the biggest football stadiums in England [Old Trafford and Wembley], four venues with a capacity of 30,000 or more, two venues over 10,000 and two stadiums under 10,000, the right mix of stadiums has been chosen to provide the tournament with a platform to fulfil its potential.

"We are confident that many matches will be sold out and are looking forward to more than doubling the total attendance of Uefa Women's Euro 2017 in the Netherlands and delivering the best ever Uefa Women's Euro."