Shaun Maloney was sacked by Hibs amid fears the club could be dragged into a relegation fight this season, and his dismissal followed an angry exchange with chief executive Ben Kensell as the squad waited nearby to begin training. (Sun) external-link

Hibs are seeking an experienced candidate to replace Maloney and have begun compiling a shortlist. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs are in no rush to appoint Maloney's successor and Malky Mackay - who has led Ross County to the Premiership's top six - is on the Easter Road radar. (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee manager Mark McGhee has gone on a diet and won't heat his house this week so he is "cold and hungry" and fully focused on Saturday's huge relegation showdown with St Johnstone. (Daily Record) external-link

Everton striker Ellis Simms says he has "enjoyed every minute" of his loan spell at Hearts and would be open to returning next season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen are scouring Europe for new signings, says manager Jim Goodwin, as he eyes a summer rebuild of the squad he inherited from Stephen Glass in February. (Press & Journal) external-link

Striker Maxime Biamou is set to depart Dundee United in the summer without starting a game after suffering a thigh injury that has ended his season. (Courier, print edition)