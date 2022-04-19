Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Jackson has stepped up from coaching Burnley's under-23 side to oversee the first team

Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson says he does not know who will take charge of the club's relegation fight on a permanent basis as he prepares them to face Southampton on Thursday.

The Clarets sacked Sean Dyche on Friday after 10 years with the club.

"I spoke to the chairman the other day," said under-23s coach Jackson. "He's just asked me, very similar to West Ham, to prepare for this game.

"Anything that happens after that, I'm sure you'll be the first to know."

Burnley are three points off 17th-placed Everton, having played a game more.

Relegation would end a six-season stay in the Premier League. Dyche oversaw the Clarets' current spell in the top flight, as well as two promotions from the Championship.

Jackson, who took charge for Sunday's battling 1-1 draw at West Ham, believes Dyche's departure might spur Burnley to survival.

"Sometimes it gives you a jolt," he added.

"Does the group sit and wallow? That is not what I have seen. When you have been in football a long time, I get a feeling for the group. The group is pulling together.

"I believe it. I think there is enough in this group."

Burnley are set to be without midfielder Ashley Westwood for the rest of the campaign after he suffered a serious ankle injury - either a broken bone or a dislocation - against West Ham.

Westwood's injury left players of both teams upset in Sunday's draw against West Ham

"He's going down to see a surgeon today with the doctor and we'll know a bit more on what he needs further in terms of an operation," Jackson said.

"He's such a popular member of the group and I think that's another thing we can tap into, to try to put a smile on the lad's face when he turns on the TV tomorrow and remembers what we're doing it for."