Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough2CardiffCardiff City0

Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff City: Boro keep play-off hopes alive

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments10

Riley McGree's deflected effort doubled the hosts' lead on 53 minutes
Cardiff were unbeaten in three away league games against Middlesbrough since losing three in a row between 2013 and 2016

Middlesbrough kept their promotion hopes alive with a vital 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium.

Chris Wilder's side are now seventh, trailing Sheffield United by two points with two games left in the battle for the last Championship play-off berth.

Boro went ahead on 28 minutes with their first effort of note, as Marcus Tavernier found the net from 25 yards with a powerful right-footed effort.

Riley McGree's deflected shot on 53 minutes sealed a vital victory.

Middlesbrough knew a win was imperative with just two games remaining in their bid to finish in sixth place, with no room for slip-ups against a Cardiff side safe from relegation and with little to play for.

Wilder made one change from the Boro side that drew 1-1 at Swansea City on Saturday, with on-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun replacing Josh Coburn in attack.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison - who has admitted he is already eyeing next season - made two changes from Cardiff's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United, with Wales midfielders Rubin Colwill and Will Vaulks replacing the injured Joel Bagan and Joe Ralls.

The visitors also switched formation as they lined up with an unfamiliar back four and a midfield diamond, and they looked comfortable as they restricted the hosts.

Middlesbrough began to exert more pressure and they found a breakthrough when Jonny Howson picked out Tavernier, who fired home from 25 yards as Cardiff's defenders failed to close him down - despite goalkeeper Dillon Phillips getting a hand to the ball.

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips of Cardiff gathers from attack
Middlesbrough had lost three successive league games at the Riverside Stadium before beating Cardiff

Cardiff chances were few in the first period, but they did create a good opening in stoppage time when Colwill's impressive run and pass found Jordan Hugill in the penalty area but he fired over the crossbar.

The Bluebirds have scored more than 80% of their league goals this season in the second half of games.

But by the time Max Watters forced Boro goalkeeper Luke Daniels to tip his effort over the crossbar, the hosts were 2-0 ahead as McGree's shot deflected off Curtis Nelson and past Phillips' despairing dive.

Watters almost atoned for his miss when his cross struck the Boro bar with Daniels beaten, but it was the hosts who then almost added to the scoring when McGree headed wide from Marc Bola's cross.

Middlesbrough won the reverse fixture 2-0 in October - in a contest that proved the final straw for Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy, who stepped down following an eighth straight defeat - and they completed a first league double over Cardiff since the 2014-15 season with relatively few scares.

Cardiff's 23rd league defeat of the season - having lost four in a row and five in six - leaves them in 19th place.

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Daniels
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 22Bamba
  • 17McNair
  • 35JonesBooked at 88mins
  • 48McGree
  • 16HowsonBooked at 90mins
  • 7Tavernier
  • 27Bola
  • 18WatmoreSubstituted forConnollyat 76'minutes
  • 47BalogunSubstituted forSporarat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lumley
  • 4Hall
  • 10Payero
  • 11Sporar
  • 14Peltier
  • 26Connolly
  • 37Coburn

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Phillips
  • 17Drameh
  • 16NelsonBooked at 27mins
  • 42DenhamBooked at 62mins
  • 38Ng
  • 22Doyle
  • 15WintleBooked at 33mins
  • 27Colwill
  • 6VaulksBooked at 90mins
  • 23WattersSubstituted forM Harrisat 63'minutes
  • 9HugillSubstituted forCollinsat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McGuinness
  • 5Flint
  • 19Collins
  • 29M Harris
  • 32King
  • 34Semenyo
  • 43Luthra
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
19,727

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff City 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Doyle (Cardiff City).

  4. Post update

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Harris.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Bola.

  9. Booking

    Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).

  12. Post update

    Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Booking

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Oliver Denham.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick McNair with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Howson with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

  19. Post update

    Foul by James Collins (Cardiff City).

  20. Post update

    Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:08

    Boro still hanging in there, with both Luton and Sheffield United having to play Fulham there’s still hope, just got to beat Stoke on Saturday then who knows!!

  • Comment posted by TheMightyBoro, today at 22:06

    Feel like the life has been sucked out of us the last few months and season peaked before Christmas plus the FA Cup run. You could sense it in the ground today, hopefully this is the turning point to help us sneak into the playoffs.

    Wouldn’t fancy our chances in there if we made it like, but you never know! #UTB

  • Comment posted by Hello Mum, today at 22:06

    Come on Boro! Win last two games and hopefully Sheff Utd lose at home to Fulham 🤞

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1959, today at 22:06

    Well done Middlesboro best of luck in getting to the playoff. I also would like to say well done to Cardiff City nice to see you in wonderful form, and only losing 23 games so far, I hope this form takes you into next season.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:06

    Thank you Middlesbrough
    Was Glenn Moody in attendance
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by clarky84, today at 22:06

    Not the best of games to watch but it was the result we needed and deserved on the night. On we go to the weekend hopefully win our 2 matches and either rangers or Fulham can do us a favour

  • Comment posted by stanman, today at 22:05

    Let's hope this late season collapse is a result of quite of a few of those selected being released - but if so, why select them and where's their proffesionilsm?

  • Comment posted by playerandref1964-1991, today at 22:01

    What a boring game .
    Decent strike from Tavernier but questions against Cardiff defence and the keeper.
    Cardiff were devoid of ideas and offered little going forward . Pairing Hugill and Watters won't get many goals.

  • Comment posted by trueblue, today at 22:01

    City need at least 6 decent players for next season.half the present squad are not championship standard

  • Comment posted by sevlow, today at 22:01

    Pointless club.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham44269999396087
2Bournemouth432213869393079
3Nottm Forest4322101167373076
4Huddersfield4421131060461476
5Luton4420121262481472
6Sheff Utd4419121356441269
7Middlesbrough4419101555451067
8Blackburn4418121457461166
9Millwall441715125044666
10QPR44189175856263
11Coventry441712155856263
12Stoke441710175548761
13West Brom441613154745261
14Swansea441613155762-561
15Blackpool441612165451360
16Preston441416144554-958
17Bristol City441410205775-1852
18Hull44148224048-850
19Cardiff44147234867-1949
20Birmingham441113204872-2446
21Reading44138235485-3141
22Peterborough44810263884-4634
23Derby441313184352-931
24Barnsley44612263266-3430
View full Championship table

Top Stories