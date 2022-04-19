Ethan Devine netted the winner for Linfield, who lead Cliftonville by one point with two games remaining

Ethan Devine netted the winner as Linfield beat Crusaders 2-1 at Seaview to remain top of the Irish Premiership table with two games left to play.

Cliftonville remain one point behind the Blues after a 2-1 victory over Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

Warrenpoint Town have been relegated from the Premiership despite a 1-0 win over Ballymena United.

Portadown drew 0-0 with Dungannon Swifts to secure the point they needed to stave off the automatic drop.

Glentoran were held to a goalless draw by Larne while Glenavon beat Carrick Rangers 1-0 thanks to Michael O'Connor's late free-kick.

Linfield maintained their one-point advantage at the top thanks to another late intervention by substitute striker Devine.

Devine had previously scored crucial late goals against Cliftonville, Crusaders and Warrenpoint and popped up with another key strike after 69 minutes at Seaview after being introduced from the bench.

Matthew Clarke threaded the through ball and Devine applied the low left-foot finish into the bottom corner from an acute angle.

Jimmy Callacher had given the Blues the lead with a header from Niall Quinn's free-kick but Jordan Forsythe found the net from a Brandon Doyle corner a minute before half-time to equalise.

In the second half, Eetu Vertainen headed against the post from Kirk Millar's right-wing delivery, before Devine pounced to end the Crues' winning streak of five league games.

First-half show keeps title race alive

In a bright first-half at the Showgrounds, Stephen O'Donnell headed over for Coleraine but from there it was all Cliftonville. Ryan Curran blazed over when he should have hit the target but the striker made amends from 12 yards on 18 minutes.

Rodney Brown was penalised to catching Jamie McDonagh as the winger raced into the area and Curran kept his composure to slot home the spot kick.

The 700-strong travelling support were treated to a second goal on 36 minutes when Lyndon Kane misjudged the flight of Rory Hale's long ball which allowed Joe Gormley the time and space to double the Reds' advantage.

Despite being comfortable at half-time it was Coleraine who came out stronger after the restart. Stephen Lowry's powerful drive forced Luke McNicholas into a smart save and James McLaughlin's spinning effort was inches the wrong side of the post.

Cliftonville's Levi Ives smashed the crossbar with a free-kick on the edge of the area and Coleraine's hopes of a comeback were hit on 74 minutes with when Jamie Glackin was shown a straight red card by referee Jamie Robinson for an off the ball incident.

However, Eoin Bradley set up a nervy finish when he dinked the ball over McNicholas but Paddy McLaughlin's men held on to keep the pressure on Linfield heading into the penultimate game.

Warrenpoint relegated despite win

Warrenpoint Town's five-year stay in the Irish Premiership came to an end, despite winning 1-0 at Ballymena United. Barry Gray's men needed to win all three of their remaining matches to have any hope of staying up and although they held their side of the bargain, Portadown's draw with Dungannon condemns the basement side to the drop.

Ballymena came close in the third minute when Kym Nelson's header from a free kick crashed off the crossbar, while Mikey Place was denied in a one-on-one duel by Town keeper Conor Mitchell.

Warrenpoint's best chance came on the stroke of half-time when Luke Wade Slater ghosted in behind the home defence but he could only head wide when well placed.

The home side spurned a glorious opening in the second period when Ryan Waide was put clear on goal but his fiercely struck shot was beaten away by Mitchell.

Warrenpoint grabbed the only goal on 83 minutes when substitute Alan O'Sullivan, who had only come on a minute earlier, collected a loose pass and looked up before producing a beautifully measured finish over United keeper Jordan Williamson.

Portadown assured themselves of at least a promotion/relegation play-off place after battling out a nervy scoreless draw with Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park.

The best chance of a frantic first half fell to the home side when Katlego Mashigo raced clear but his well-struck shot was beaten out by veteran Swifts keeper Dwayne Nelson.

In the second period, Dungannon striker Joe McCready saw his low shot pushed away by Ports keeper Jethren Barr.

The visitors asked most of the questions in the second half and were desperately unlucky not to score when Rhyss Campbell intercepted a pass on the halfway line and surged towards the home goal, only to see his fiercely-struck shot come back off the crossbar.

While Portadown are safe from the automatic drop, they are likely to face the relegation/promotion play-off while Dungannon have retained the top-flight status with the draw.

Glentoran held to draw as Glenavon beat Carrick

Glentoran can secure third place in the Irish Premiership with victory over Coleraine on Saturday following a goalless draw with Larne at the Oval.

Despite it being a feisty first half, there were no goals to show for it. The visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock after Lee Lynch beat the offside trap and fired an effort through Aaron McCarey's legs in the Glentoran goal, but saw his effort fall just wide of the far post.

Into the second half and both sides had their chances to snatch a winner, but neither could find a way past the opposition goalkeeper.

The Glens has the best chance of the second half as the usually prolific Jay Donnelly saw his headed effort fall agonisingly wide of the target. Glentoran's top scorer had a chance to win it late on but his chipped effort sailed just over the crossbar to the relief of Rohan Ferguson.

It was a late showing at Taylors Avenue as Glenavon took a huge step forward to securing their place in the European play-offs with a 1-0 victory over Carrick Rangers.

David Cushley and Daniel Kelly spurned chances at each end of the half for Carrick, while Glenavon forward Matthew Fitzpatrick looked to have been fouled when getting a shot off but not enough for referee Christopher Morrison to point to the spot on the 39th minute.

Fitzpatrick had two guilt edged chances in the second half as the Lurgan Blues pressed for the opener. In the 50th minute the forward produced a wonderful save from Josh Clarke and he fired wide in the 82nd minute.

The late drama was worth the wait when a 25-yard free-kick from O'Connor flew into the top corner to spark wild celebrations in the away end. Gary Hamilton's men hold a four-point advantage over Ballymena with seventh place set to secure a European play-off, although David Jeffrey's side can reach Europe if they triumph in the Irish Cup.