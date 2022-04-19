Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool thrashing 'embarrassing' & 'humiliating' - Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick described his side's heavy Premier League defeat by Liverpool at Anfield as "humiliating".

Liverpool outclassed their bitter rivals in a 4-0 win on Tuesday to go top of the Premier League.

United, who missed the chance to move level with fourth-placed Tottenham in the race for a Champions League place, dropped to sixth.

"It's embarrassing, it's disappointing, maybe even humiliating," Rangnick said.

Asked how far United are from Liverpool, he added: "We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now.

"When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows."

More to follow.