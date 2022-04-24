Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian will this week make a bid to convince Roy Keane to take on what would be his first managerial post in over 10 years but the 50-year-old is said to be sceptical about the post. (Irish Independent) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou believes league leaders Celtic are walking a title "tightrope" for the final four games as they go into next weekend's home derby against Rangers with a six point lead. (Scottish Sun) external-link

After scoring his first goal since Boxing Day in Saturday's 3-1 win at Motherwell, Scott Wright hopes he has done enough to start for Rangers in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg with RB Leipzig. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou intimates that all contract talks have been placed on ice as his team close in on the title, batting away questions on taking up a £6m summer option to buy winger Jota. (Scotsman) external-link

Jota refuses to be drawn on his plans beyond this summer, simply saying he wants to give "everything" for Celtic over the last few weeks of the season. (Daily Express) external-link

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell says "club legend" David Gray has the backing of all the players as he enters a second period as interim manager this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts defender Craig Halkett is due to resume training two weeks before the Scottish Cup final against Rangers on 21 May after injuring his ankle in the semi-final. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was the target for online sectarian abuse from a Dons fan following Saturday's defeat to Livingston. (Scottish Sun) external-link

As the only SPFL team yet to register a league shut-out this year, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is demanding his defence tighten up and deliver clean sheets. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson says victory over Dundee next weekend is imperative after one win in 14 games. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Malky Mackay insists Ross County's push to qualify for Europe remains unaffected by Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Celtic. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Johnstone can make a giant leap to Premiership safety by beating St Mirren next time, says midfielder Melker Hallberg. (Courier) external-link