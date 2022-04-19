Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cheryl Foster has refereed in the Women's Champions League this season

Cheryl Foster will become the first Welsh woman to referee at a major tournament when she officiates at this summer's Women's Euro 2022.

The 41-year-old is a former Liverpool striker who won 63 caps for Wales between 1997 and 2011.

Foster started her refereeing career in 2013 and was promoted to Uefa's elite list in 2020.

She will be the first Welsh referee at a major tournament since Clive Thomas at the men's 1978 World Cup.

Foster was added to Fifa's international list of referees in 2015 and became the first woman to referee a game in the Cymru Premier - Wales' top men's division - in 2018.

As Wales have failed to qualify for Euro 2022, Foster will be her country's only representative in the competition and one of two British referees, alongside England's Rebecca Welch.

Video assistant referees are also being deployed for the first time at all matches in a Women's European Championship.

The tournament, hosted in England, kicks off on 6 July.

Uefa's chief refereeing officer, Roberto Rosetti, said: "We have had some tough decisions to make on which referees will go to the Women's Euro, because we now have a growing group of high-calibre officials from which to choose.

"Having assessed the referees at our preparation courses, and after following their performances in Uefa competitions, we know that the selected officials have all it takes to deliver confident and uniform decision-making at the final tournament."