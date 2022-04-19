Close menu

Erling Braut Haaland: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to speak about Norwegian

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Erling Haaland pointing while celebrating a goal
Erling Braut Haaland scored 41 goals for Borussia Dortmund last season

Pep Guardiola refused to talk about Manchester City's prospects of signing Erling Braut Haaland but the feeling is he will end up joining the club.

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland has a 75m euros (£62.3m) release clause.

City and Real Madrid have been viewed as the likely destinations for the Norwegian.

But with Real trying to secure Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain, City have made Haaland a priority.

Blues officials have refused to comment on the situation and Guardiola followed suit when he was asked about fresh reportsexternal-link of a deal being agreed between City and Haaland.

"I have no answer to your question," he said on Tuesday. "I have no concern about what will happen in this club next season.

"We are playing with good strikers and for many years I never talk about transfers, especially when we are playing for this season."

However, Guardiola has spoken repeatedly this season about wanting a number nine after his failure to lure Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer.

And, while the City boss remains a huge admirer of Kane, the fact the 28-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Spurs means, financially, signing Haaland now makes more sense.

The 21-year-old has enhanced his reputation this term with 25 goals in 26 appearances for Dortmund this season, including a double in Saturday's 6-1 win over Wolfsburg.

He has scored 82 goals in 85 games since joining the Bundesliga side from Red Bull Salzburg in December 2019.

Haaland is keen to test himself at a higher level and Dortmund have always known they were vulnerable to an approach from one of Europe's biggest clubs.

It is anticipated Haaland's agent Mino Raiola will pocket a sizeable fee for his part in the transfer if it does go through and there is understandable caution around the direction of talks until they have reached a successful conclusion.

However, within the game, it would now be seen as a surprise if a deal with City was not finally agreed.

Comments

Join the conversation

242 comments

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:49

    Heard rumours that his agent Raiola will earn more than Dortmund themselves will from the transfer. Makes you feel a bit ill.

    Why aren't agent fees capped? And why doesn't the player pay for them?

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 15:52

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      Daddy gets 30m

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 15:52

    Good luck to Haaland as he is world class. Shame his greedy agent is going to pocket an undeserved massive fee.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 15:54

      Bloomoon replied:
      My forecast: your comment will age well 👍

  • Comment posted by boneyuk, today at 15:50

    And, today, in an exciting turn of events, nothing happened. Something could have happened, we wanted it to happen, but it didn't. Of course, it still might happen, and if it does, then that will be the opposite of nothing happening, which will in essence be a shocking reversal of today's news. When that reversal happens, we will, of course, be the first to etc etc blah blah snore........

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 16:18

      Peter replied:
      Brilliant; applies to so many things....

  • Comment posted by Jacks, today at 15:43

    It's amazing what sky high petrol prices can do for you.

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 15:50

      lord obez replied:
      Oil clubs have ruined football.

  • Comment posted by satoowat, today at 15:49

    300 million package paid for by an imaginary sponsorship deal with a company with 3 staff .

    • Reply posted by emma21, today at 15:59

      emma21 replied:
      Better than with bank loans leveraged against the club itself. Some clubs will always have the money for the best players but u can only play 11 at a time and its now a world league. Lots of great players available worldwide

  • Comment posted by Emergency cat-flap repairer, today at 16:06

    Rangnick: "We don't care, we've got Pogba and Maguire"

    • Reply posted by Hang Ten, today at 16:35

      Hang Ten replied:
      ... 31 years later

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 15:49

    You mean there’s a chance that it might possibly perhaps maybe could happen? Classic BBC journalism.

    • Reply posted by dpc, today at 15:52

      dpc replied:
      true but more like classic general journalism

  • Comment posted by Khlysty, today at 15:57

    Going to look silly when City are banned from European competition for two seasons.

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 15:59

      ellis replied:
      is that still in the courts ?

  • Comment posted by TaGueule, today at 15:59

    As long as he is half as good as £100m superstar Grealish then City will get the player they deserve..... oh wait.

    • Reply posted by emma21, today at 16:44

      emma21 replied:
      It would appear that Jack is better suited to being a big fish in a small pond. Wasnt good for Villa tho relying on 1 player,a serious injury to him would have seen them relagated . The money means nothing to City tho theyve made more today with rising petrol prices.

  • Comment posted by Back2Reality, today at 16:05

    What does this mean for the FFP situation at Man City? Surely talks of £500k to £1M a week must be cause for more probes

    • Reply posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 16:09

      Time Barred Skeleton replied:
      Man City have more probes than NASA.

      UEFA Knows all about them.

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 16:02

    Is this article relevant? Any basis for this much speculation? If there is nothing to report better report lower leagues or championship football.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 16:00

    If Haaland goes to City then surely that means Kane stays put. Where else would he want to go? He’ll want to stay in the Prem to chase records but I can’t see another club affording him.

    • Reply posted by Bazza84, today at 16:22

      Bazza84 replied:
      Unless Liverpool suddenly develop an interest (not very likely) then yeah I think he will stay at Spurs.

  • Comment posted by ynwa, today at 16:00

    wonder how many barrels of oil this will cost them

    • Reply posted by Nealos, today at 16:09

      Nealos replied:
      12

  • Comment posted by iknowwhatilike, today at 15:55

    Whoops ! They'll have to fiddle some more fair play cheating money from their dodgy owners - maybe they should do an iffy sponsorship deal with Haaland's cream cake suppliers - he looks more and more like Boris Johnson every time I see him - Yaroo! Chaps!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 16:02

      Celts replied:
      If football wants real financial fair play, they need to follow Formula 1 and introduce a spending cap. With complete transparency over how much each team is spending.

      Otherwise it will always just be "the richest clubs win". Barring the odd exception here or there.

  • Comment posted by Scotsman88, today at 15:58

    Football agents will ruin football. I still don't even know why they are needed.

    • Reply posted by YarmRed, today at 16:46

      YarmRed replied:
      ...indeed... agents are nothing but leaches in football... they add no value in the game ....

  • Comment posted by Scruffy Wilf, today at 16:00

    is he world class? Not sure scoring regularly in a relatively poor Bundesliga is an appropriate yardstick.

    • Reply posted by u664541, today at 16:05

      u664541 replied:
      They said that about Sancho and look at him.

      Oh wait

  • Comment posted by seagull83, today at 15:59

    Great story. I can’t wait to read more about the things Pep doesn’t want to talk about.

    • Reply posted by Investigation Royalty, today at 16:32

      Investigation Royalty replied:
      FFP is a good one!

  • Comment posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 16:05

    Best get this latest Premier League investigation out the way before FFP Citeh start making any more unregulated purchases.

    One rule for all not just the likes of Derby or Reading.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 15:49

    Like the financial dopers haven't spent enough

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 16:07

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Don't worry, their comeuppance is yet to come, but it will come one day soon 👍

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 16:37

    Pep’s a genius, he’s managing to do this spending only a couple of billion pounds.

    Even Steve Bruce could win something after spending this much

    • Reply posted by Magpie2020, today at 16:41

      Magpie2020 replied:
      We will never find out...

