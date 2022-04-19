Close menu

Erling Braut Haaland: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to speak about Norwegian

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments97

Erling Haaland pointing while celebrating a goal
Erling Braut Haaland scored 41 goals for Borussia Dortmund last season

Pep Guardiola refused to talk about Manchester City's prospects of signing Erling Braut Haaland but the feeling is he will end up joining the club.

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland has a 75m euros (£62.3m) release clause.

City and Real Madrid have been viewed as the likely destinations for the Norwegian.

But with Real trying to secure Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain, City have made Haaland a priority.

Blues officials have refused to comment on the situation and Guardiola followed suit when he was asked about fresh reportsexternal-link of a deal being agreed between City and Haaland.

"I have no answer to your question," he said on Tuesday. "I have no concern about what will happen in this club next season.

"We are playing with good strikers and for many years I never talk about transfers, especially when we are playing for this season."

However, Guardiola has spoken repeatedly this season about wanting a number nine after his failure to lure Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer.

And, while the City boss remains a huge admirer of Kane, the fact the 28-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Spurs means, financially, signing Haaland now makes more sense.

The 21-year-old has enhanced his reputation this term with 25 goals in 26 appearances for Dortmund this season, including a double in Saturday's 6-1 win over Wolfsburg.

He has scored 82 goals in 85 games since joining the Bundesliga side from Red Bull Salzburg in December 2019.

Haaland is keen to test himself at a higher level and Dortmund have always known they were vulnerable to an approach from one of Europe's biggest clubs.

It is anticipated Haaland's agent Mino Raiola will pocket a sizeable fee for his part in the transfer if it does go through and there is understandable caution around the direction of talks until they have reached a successful conclusion.

However, within the game, it would now be seen as a surprise if a deal with City was not finally agreed.

  • Comment posted by Altone, today at 16:09

    eat your heart out mr red

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 16:07

    Money money money

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 16:07

    500k a week? He should be ashamed of himself. That money has to come from the fans eventually.

  • Comment posted by Modulox, today at 16:07

    Cheque book manager. How much has he already spent since joining City? Does Pep have any dignity or self awareness? Klopp is the better manager given he is competing with City with far, far less spend. And it's clear where Liverpool's money comes from. Can we say the same for City? Well arguably yes, but so far they're getting away with it.

  • Comment posted by walker1b, today at 16:06

    BBC should apologise if Haaland doesn't move to City.

  • Comment posted by Emergency cat-flap repairer, today at 16:06

    Rangnick: "We don't care, we've got Pogba and Maguire"

  • Comment posted by Back2Reality, today at 16:05

    What does this mean for the FFP situation at Man City? Surely talks of £500k to £1M a week must be cause for more probes

    • Reply posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 16:09

      Time Barred Skeleton replied:
      Man City have more probes than NASA.

      UEFA Knows all about them.

  • Comment posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 16:05

    Best get this latest Premier League investigation out the way before FFP Citeh start making any more unregulated purchases.

    One rule for all not just the likes of Derby or Reading.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:04

    Speculation and rumours. Is there even a story here? Poor work,BBC

  • Comment posted by Rafa, today at 16:04

    All is well if you have earned the wages by playing well at the highest level regularly but a 21 year old earning 500k a week, more than what KDB gets stink of greed. No surprise, when Raiola is involved.

    Guess where oil & Gas money is involved, however the dubious gains, does it really matter. Guess not for city and chelsea fans.

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 16:04

    Please don’t go to City, Erling. It’s already too much of a snooze fest as it is, watching the same team win the PL nearly every season. From a Total Network Solutions fan.

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 16:03

    Erling apart from match days with that sort of money can go shopping every day, need a chauffeur ?

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 16:02

    Is this article relevant? Any basis for this much speculation? If there is nothing to report better report lower leagues or championship football.

  • Comment posted by voiceofreason, today at 16:02

    I'm bored rigid with hearing about this player. Continual stoking of the fire to get the price up. Wake me up if it happens.

  • Comment posted by Its never our fault, today at 16:01

    Spend, spend, spend, spend, spend.Spend, spend, spend, spend, spend. Spend, spend, spend, spend, spend. Spend, spend, spend, spend, spend

  • Comment posted by thedonbran, today at 16:01

    Fantasy football for real

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 16:01

    It just ain't happening...... not unless City win the Champions League this year !

    And once they've achieved their Holy Grail without him then i doubt that City will be such obscene spenders in future anyway !!!

  • Comment posted by Scruffy Wilf, today at 16:00

    is he world class? Not sure scoring regularly in a relatively poor Bundesliga is an appropriate yardstick.

    • Reply posted by u664541, today at 16:05

      u664541 replied:
      They said that about Sancho and look at him.

      Oh wait

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 16:00

    Man City and PSG about the only two who have the financial power.

    The financial power to bend FIFA to their will.

