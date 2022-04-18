Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Shaun Maloney had arrived after a successful spell as Belgium assistant coach

Shaun Maloney has departed as Hibernian manager after only four months in the role, with chairman Ron Gordon saying "ultimately, it didn't work out".

The 39-year-old former Scotland midfielder was appointed on 20 December after the sacking of Jack Ross.

But his side missed out on a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership and lost Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final to city rivals Heart of Midlothian.

Former Hibs captain David Gray has been named caretaker manager.

Assistant Gary Caldwell and coaches Valerio Zuddas and Brian Doogan have left the Edinburgh club along with Maloney.

"Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately it didn't work out," Gordon announced on Hibs' website.

Maloney, who also played for Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic, Chicago Fire and Hull City, began his coaching career with first club Celtic before joining Roberto Martinez's back-room team with Belgium in 2018.

He only won six of 19 games in charge of Hibs and his reign as manager comes to an end after successive defeats by Hearts in the Premiership and cup.

Despite the loss at Hampden, Maloney had appeared optimistic about making improvements next season.

"I know exactly what we need to get to a point where we can consistently out-perform teams above us," he said at the weekend. "That's going to be vital over the next few weeks.

"I think the last three or four months there have been signs of progress. There have been moments where it feels like that progress has stalled. This doesn't feel like that at all.

"This was by far the best performance I have had."