Aaron Ramsey is not considering a permanent move to Rangers and the 31-year-old Wales midfielder's loan spell from Juventus could be ended prematurely because of the hamstring injury he picked up during Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic. (Corriere dello Sport) external-link

Newcastle United are in prime position to sign Rangers' 18-year-old youth team product, Alex Lowry, after the Scottish midfielder's agent held talks with the English Premier League club's head of recruitment. (Football Insider) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says he has replacements lined up should Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson and national under-21 right-back Calvin Ramsay be sold this summer. (Press & Journal) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson is ready to discuss a contract extension after leading his side back into European competition with a third-place Scottish Premiership finish. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson is confident manager Malky Mackay is at the club for the long haul despite the 50-year-old having attracted admirers after leading the Highland side into the Premiership's top six. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Chris Cadden says the Edinburgh club's players are right behind manager Shaun Maloney despite their side missing out on a top-six finish and losing to Hearts in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller wants to be Falkirk manager beyond the end of the season having taken over as caretaker after Martin Rennie left following their failure to win promotion from Scottish League 1. (The National) external-link

Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson has been named as one of the top 15 best performing players in Europe by the CIES Football Observatory Swiss research centre, which ranked them according to their performance level with respect to both teammates and opponents, their playing time, as well as their team and league sporting strength. (The Herald) external-link

Seven Celtic players, three from Rangers, two from Dundee United and one each from Hearts, Hibs and Ross County have been rated the best in the Premiership in 15 "technical profiles" by Swiss research centre CIES Football Observatory. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers should find out on Tuesday if Police Scotland is prepared to agree to their Premiership fixture away to Motherwell being brought forward 24 hours to give Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side more time to prepare for their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig, with their hosts and broadcasters already happy with the idea. (Daily Record) external-link

Ukraine's preparations for their World Cup play-off semi-final with Scotland have been further plunged into chaos by a bitter row between Dynamo Kyiv and the national team coach over the release of players. (Daily Mail, print edition)

The 42 Scottish Professional Football League clubs are expected to vote in favour on introducing Video Assistant Referee technology to the Premiership next season when they meet on Tuesday. (The Times, print edition)