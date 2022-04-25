Close menu
League Two
SwindonSwindon Town19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green432314671373483
2Exeter432214762382480
3Northampton4422101256362076
4Port Vale4421121165442175
5Bristol Rovers4421111260461474
6Mansfield432191361481372
7Sutton United4320101363491470
8Salford4419121356401669
9Tranmere4419121350401069
10Swindon4319111370521868
11Newport4418121465551066
12Crawley43179175358-560
13Leyton Orient4413161560461455
14Walsall441411194555-1053
15Hartlepool441411194361-1853
16Bradford441216164754-752
17Colchester441312194458-1451
18Rochdale441117164655-950
19Harrogate441311206172-1150
20Carlisle441311203759-2250
21Barrow431014194150-944
22Stevenage431014194062-2244
23Oldham44910254370-2737
24Scunthorpe44413272882-5425
