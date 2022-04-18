Joe Thomson opened the scoring for Derry before Ryan Brennan headed Drogheda's equaliser

Derry City's lead at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division table is now a slender one point after a 1-1 draw at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda.

Joe Thomson's ferocious drive gave City the lead but his goal was cancelled out by Ryan Brennan's header with five minutes remaining in the first half.

The Candystripes penned their hosts in for the majority of the second period, but failed to find a winner after their 2-1 loss at home to Shelbourne on Friday night.

Ronan Boyce's header on 84 minutes crashed back off the post as Drogheda survived to stay seventh.

Meanwhile, consecutive wins over Easter weekend for Shamrock Rovers has reduced Derry's lead at the summit to a single point.

Frustration for Higgins

Despite ceaseless pressure, Derry couldn't find the crucial goal to return to winning ways, much to the dismay of manager Ruaidhri Higgins who feels his side left points behind them over the Easter period.

"We were targeting six but we got one," said Higgins.

"Have we deserved more? Yes, so you just have to keep performing and the wins will come again."

Away trips to Drogheda haven't proved rewarding for Derry City in recent times.

Their 1-0 defeat at Head in the Game Park back on the 24th of October was their most recent defeat until their 14-game unbeaten run was brought to halt by Shelbourne on Friday evening.

City won the reverse fixture 2-0 back in March but they have managed just one win in the league at the Drogs in their last six trips since 2014.

Luke Heeney had the first meaningful effort for either side but his shot was safely gathered by Derry keeper Nathan Gartside while Cameron Dummigan dragged his attempt wide at the other end.

On 31 minutes the deadlock was broken when Thomson found a yard on the edge of the area and rifled low past Sam Long into the bottom left-hand corner to put the visitors in front.

Long did superbly to deny James Akintunde from close range five minutes later and it proved pivotal as Drogheda found an equaliser at the other end off the head of Brennan.

Shamrock Rovers backed up Friday's win over St Pat's by beating Dundalk to move to within a point of Derry

"Apart from the first 10 minutes we have been the dominant team," added Higgins.

"We had an absolutely unbelievable chance to make it 2-0 and they go down and score a terrible goal from our point of view.

"Absolutely shocking goal and we have done everything but put the ball across their line and totally deserved the three points, but that's what football does - it will bite you on the backside and it certainly did that to us tonight."

Derry had won each of their last four away fixtures prior to tonight but their hosts have enjoyed a five-game streak without defeat since their loss at the Brandywell last month.

On 62 minutes, City's Matty Smith was threaded through on goal but he was charged down by Long who got enough on the ball to force it off target.

Drogheda almost stole in front themselves after withstanding an attacking barrage when Dayle Rooney's sweetly struck volley was repelled by Gartside while Boyce thought he had won it for the Candystripes only to see his header crash off the upright as the game ended 1-1.