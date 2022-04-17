Match ends, Barcelona 0, Cadiz 1.
Barcelona suffered a shock home La Liga defeat by relegation-threatened Cadiz to leave leaders Real Madrid closer to clinching the Spanish title.
The visitors began the day in the bottom three but Lucas Perez poked in from close range just after half-time to boost their survival prospects.
This was Barca's first La Liga loss since 4 December, ending a 15-match unbeaten league run.
Second-placed Barca trail Real Madrid by 15 points with seven games left.
Any hopes the Catalans retained of derailing their great rivals' bid for a 35th top-flight title were slim before the visit of Cadiz, but this result will serve as a reminder of the gulf between Spain's dominant teams.
Barca have been resurgent under Xavi since his appointment as manager in November and even thrashed the league leaders 4-0 at the Bernabeu last month.
But the Nou Camp club have endured a chastening week, with this defeat coming five days after they were beaten at home by Eintracht Frankfurt and eliminated from the Europa League semi-finals.
January's Premier League signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore were left out of the starting XI against Cadiz before being brought on as the home side sought an equaliser, but the visitors held firm.
Victory takes Cadiz two points clear of the relegation zone with six matches left.
Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, Cadiz 1.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Lucas Pérez (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Cadiz. Santiago Arzamendia tries a through ball, but Iván Alejo is caught offside.
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Lucas Pérez (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Sergiño Dest.
Attempt blocked. Gavi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Foul by Adama Traoré (Barcelona).
Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.
Attempt saved. Eric García (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Álex Fernández.