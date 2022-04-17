Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0CádizCádiz1

Barcelona 0-1 Cadiz: Shock Nou Camp defeat leaves Real Madrid closer to La Liga title

Lucas Perez scores for Cadiz
Former Arsenal and West Ham forward Lucas Perez's strike against Barcelona was his fourth career goal against the Spanish giants and the third time he has scored at the Nou Camp

Barcelona suffered a shock home La Liga defeat by relegation-threatened Cadiz to leave leaders Real Madrid closer to clinching the Spanish title.

The visitors began the day in the bottom three but Lucas Perez poked in from close range just after half-time to boost their survival prospects.

This was Barca's first La Liga loss since 4 December, ending a 15-match unbeaten league run.

Second-placed Barca trail Real Madrid by 15 points with seven games left.

Any hopes the Catalans retained of derailing their great rivals' bid for a 35th top-flight title were slim before the visit of Cadiz, but this result will serve as a reminder of the gulf between Spain's dominant teams.

Barca have been resurgent under Xavi since his appointment as manager in November and even thrashed the league leaders 4-0 at the Bernabeu last month.

But the Nou Camp club have endured a chastening week, with this defeat coming five days after they were beaten at home by Eintracht Frankfurt and eliminated from the Europa League semi-finals.

January's Premier League signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore were left out of the starting XI against Cadiz before being brought on as the home side sought an equaliser, but the visitors held firm.

Victory takes Cadiz two points clear of the relegation zone with six matches left.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2DestBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMinguezaat 90+4'minutes
  • 24García
  • 15LengletSubstituted forTraoréat 77'minutes
  • 18AlbaBooked at 90mins
  • 21de JongSubstituted forde Jongat 77'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 42mins
  • 30Páez
  • 7Dembélé
  • 9DepaySubstituted forAubameyangat 61'minutes
  • 19TorresBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas

Cádiz

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ledesma
  • 36ParraSubstituted forAkapo Martínezat 76'minutes
  • 23HernándezBooked at 61mins
  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 22Espino
  • 6Martín-Bejarano SerranoSubstituted forSan Emeterio Díazat 64'minutes
  • 2JønssonSubstituted forChustat 77'minutes
  • 21SobrinoSubstituted forArzamendiaat 82'minutes
  • 8Fernández Iglesias
  • 7Sánchez PonceSubstituted forAlejoat 64'minutes
  • 25Pérez

Substitutes

  • 9Lozano
  • 10Perea
  • 11Idrissi
  • 12Alarcón
  • 13Gil
  • 14Alejo
  • 15Akapo Martínez
  • 16Torres Ruiz
  • 18Negredo
  • 19Arzamendia
  • 24San Emeterio Díaz
  • 32Chust
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
57,495

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCádiz
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 0, Cadiz 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, Cadiz 1.

  3. Booking

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Lucas Pérez (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Cadiz. Santiago Arzamendia tries a through ball, but Iván Alejo is caught offside.

  9. Booking

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Lucas Pérez (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Sergiño Dest.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gavi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eric García (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Álex Fernández.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 18th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32236366283875
2Barcelona31179560322860
3Sevilla321612446252160
4Atl Madrid32186859392060
5Real Betis32176956371957
6Real Sociedad32151073230255
7Villarreal321310951312049
8Ath Bilbao32111293632445
9Osasuna32128123341-844
10Valencia321012104446-242
11Celta Vigo32109133635139
12Espanyol32109133744-739
13Elche3298153544-935
14Rayo Vallecano3197153238-634
15Getafe32711142937-832
16Cádiz32613132743-1631
17Granada32611153656-2029
18Mallorca3278172753-2629
19Levante32510173962-2325
20Alavés3267192553-2825
View full Spanish La Liga table

