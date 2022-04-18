Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0CádizCádiz0

Barcelona v Cádiz

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 24García
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Páez
  • 7Dembélé
  • 9Depay
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas

Cádiz

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ledesma
  • 36Parra
  • 23Hernández
  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 22Espino
  • 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
  • 2Jønsson
  • 21Sobrino
  • 8Fernández Iglesias
  • 7Sánchez Ponce
  • 25Pérez

Substitutes

  • 9Lozano
  • 10Perea
  • 11Idrissi
  • 12Alarcón
  • 13Gil
  • 14Alejo
  • 15Akapo Martínez
  • 16Torres Ruiz
  • 18Negredo
  • 19Arzamendia
  • 24San Emeterio Díaz
  • 32Chust
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCádiz
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  2. Post update

    Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Álex Fernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Raúl Parra (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Luis Hernández (Cadiz).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  14. Post update

    Foul by José Mari (Cadiz).

  15. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 18th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32236366283875
2Barcelona311710460312961
3Sevilla321612446252160
4Atl Madrid32186859392060
5Real Betis32176956371957
6Real Sociedad32151073230255
7Villarreal321310951312049
8Ath Bilbao32111293632445
9Osasuna32128123341-844
10Valencia321012104446-242
11Celta Vigo32109133635139
12Espanyol32109133744-739
13Elche3298153544-935
14Rayo Vallecano3197153238-634
15Getafe32711142937-832
16Cádiz32514132643-1729
17Granada32611153656-2029
18Mallorca3278172753-2629
19Levante32510173962-2325
20Alavés3267192553-2825
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories