Barcelona v Cádiz

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 24García
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 30Páez
- 7Dembélé
- 9Depay
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 8Alves da Silva
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 14González Iglesias
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 25Aubameyang
- 31Balde Martínez
- 36Tenas
Cádiz
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ledesma
- 36Parra
- 23Hernández
- 3Jiménez Jarque
- 22Espino
- 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
- 2Jønsson
- 21Sobrino
- 8Fernández Iglesias
- 7Sánchez Ponce
- 25Pérez
Substitutes
- 9Lozano
- 10Perea
- 11Idrissi
- 12Alarcón
- 13Gil
- 14Alejo
- 15Akapo Martínez
- 16Torres Ruiz
- 18Negredo
- 19Arzamendia
- 24San Emeterio Díaz
- 32Chust
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text


Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.


Álex Fernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Cadiz).

Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

Raúl Parra (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luis Hernández (Cadiz).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.

Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Foul by José Mari (Cadiz).

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.