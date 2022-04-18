Ellis Simms thumped in the opening goal in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibs

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson would love to retain the services of Ellis Simms beyond the end of the season.

The 21-year-old striker arrived on loan from Everton in January and has scored five goals in 14 appearances.

Asked on BBC 5 Live's Monday Night Club if he would like to extend Simms' stay at Tynecastle, Neilson replied: "100 per cent.

"We were trying to keep him under the radar, but his goals have made that very difficult."

Neilson then added: "He's been outstanding for us and has a big future in the game, that's for sure."

Simms, under contract at Goodison Park until 2024, was on target in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibernian, helping to set up a date with Rangers on 21 May.

With the Scottish Premiership's top two Celtic and Rangers already sure of next season's Champions League places, the Edinburgh club, who have made sure of third place, will enter the play-off round for the Europa League no matter the result at Hampden.

If they were to lose that tie, they would drop into the group stage of the Europa Conference League, which would generate an estimated £3m in extra revenue.

"Qualifying for Europe gives us the chance to stabilise and build the club," said Neilson.

"We want to be closer to the Old Firm. We know £3m won't make a big difference to the gap, we'll never have a budget to mirror Celtic or Rangers. But if we can consistently sustain European football and gradually build, do things properly, then, over three, four or five years we can get closer.

"Then we'll need a season when everything clicks; the squad is right, maybe the Old Firm aren't quite at it. These things happen and I think you always have to aim for that.

"We won't go gung-ho with that European money, but being the first club (outside of Celtic and Rangers) to get that gives us a head start on everyone else."